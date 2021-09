I love the old sign and now the new meme, “Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way.” It’s really short hand for what President Biden recently said to a few governors, like Iowa’s own Kim Reynolds, who won’t allow local leaders to make COVID-19 safety decisions. Biden said, "I say to these governors, please help, but if you aren't going to help at least get out of the way. The people are trying to do the right thing.”