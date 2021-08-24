Cancel
Public Health

Cone Health now showing unvaccinated vs. vaccinated COVID-19 patients in hospitals

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 7 days ago

Cone Health is releasing new data that shows how many people are coming to hospitals with COVID-19 and whether they've been vaccinated.

The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to the hospital system.

Cone Health had 117 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday. Of those patients, 97 are unvaccinated.

Cone Health is caring for 32 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Twenty-nine of them are unvaccinated (90%).

Cone Health has 18 COVID-19 patients on ventilators. All of them are unvaccinated.

Doctors and health officials continue to encourage vaccinations, emphasizing that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are less likely to have severe symptoms if they contract the virus.

North Carolina COVID-19 trends as of Tuesday appeared to show more promising news. Cases and hospitalizations are still high across the state but have begun to level out over the last few days.

The state reported 4,623 new cases on Tuesday - that's the second day in a row the case count has gone down and 561 fewer cases than the previous day.

Hospitalizations are starting to level off but remain high. There were 3,342 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide as of Tuesday - 11 less than the previous day.

Health officials have said several times over, the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
#Cone Health#Health System#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Icu
