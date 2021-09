Few games have been as hyped in recent memory as CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. No matter what platform you played it on, the game is explosively popular. But it also felt a little unfinished when it was first released last year, to put it mildly, forcing many to wait until it had received a few updates. Now, for those who decided to wait, there's a special treat in store. Not only is Cyberpunk 2077 a delight to play for many hours, but it's only $10 today at Best Buy, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox One X.