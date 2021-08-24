Justice Department offers plea deal to Capitol rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors said on Monday that 17 defendants who have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump have no attorney as John Pierce, the lawyer who has been representing them, is reportedly on a ventilator and unresponsive after contracting COVID-19. Prosecutors said in a filing in Washington, D.C. federal court that although Ryan Marshall, a Pierce Bainbridge associate and chief financial officer of Pierce's National Constitutional Law Union, has been acting in Pierce's stead, he is not a licensed attorney and cannot advise Pierce's clients.