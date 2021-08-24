Justice Department offers plea deal to Capitol rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt
(CNN) — The Justice Department has offered a plea deal to the US Capitol rioter who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt, prosecutors said Tuesday at a court hearing. Robert Packer of Virginia went viral during the January 6 attack because of the brazenly anti-Semitic nature of his sweatshirt. He was arrested in January and charged with two misdemeanors. He has pleaded not guilty, but prosecutors said Tuesday that they offered him a deal to plead guilty.www.cnn.com
