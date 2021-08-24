Are the Paralympics Airing on TV? Here's How You Can Watch the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Although the Olympics has its set of beauty rules and regulations each athlete must follow, that doesn’t mean some of our favorites weren’t able to show their personality with creative hair and nail looks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In fact, I don’t remember Olympics beauty being this fun in a while—though I can’t say I’ve seen all the games. I’m not exactly the biggest fan of sports but there’s something about this year that’s a cause for celebration. The athletes have been through so much and they deserve to have a little fun while they compete. Rules or not. OK,...