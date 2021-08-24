Are the Paralympics Airing on TV? Here's How You Can Watch the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
With 539 events across 22 sports held at 21 venues, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games celebrates the unmatched achievements of 4,403 athletes hailing from 160 countries. Kicking off with an opening ceremony at Japan's National Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 8 p.m. JST (7 a.m. EST), the event brings the best of the Paralympians into focus. Are the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on TV? Here's where you can watch.www.distractify.com
Comments / 0