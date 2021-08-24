Mariners Minor League Report — August 24

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: SS Donovan Walton recorded 4 hits while CF Taylor Trammell and 1B Sam Travis each homered as Tacoma defeated Sacramento 6–4 on Monday night. Walton (4x5, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Travis (3x5, 2 R, HR, RBI) and LF Eric Filia (3x4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) each collected at least 3 hits, while Trammell (1x5, R, HR, RBI), 2B Jack Reinheimer (1x4, BB), C Brian O’Keefe (1x5, R) and RF Marcus Wilson (1x3, R, 2B, 2 BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 14 hits. Travis collected his 9th home run of the season with a solo blast with 1 out in the 2nd inning and Trammell recorded his 10th AAA homer with a solo shot leading of the top of the 9th inning. Starter Bryan Pall (1.2,3,1,1,2,1) allowed 1 run on 3 hits over 1.2 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Matt Festa (1.1,1,0,0,0,1), LH Daniel Zamora (2.0,4,3,0,0,2), RH Jimmy Yacabonis (2.0,1,0,0,0,4) and LH Aaron Fletcher (2.0,2,0,0,1,2) combined to allow 3 runs (0 ER) over 7.1 innings in relief. Fletcher improved to 4–0 on the season with the win, allowing only 2 hits while walking 1 and striking out 2 over the 8th and 9th innings.