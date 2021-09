Last Saturday the Phillies were 61 -56 and tied for first place in the National League East; I was super excited to be talking about baseball on August 14th. Our Phillies were playing meaningful baseball in the middle of August! But then the Phils dropped two of their three games in the series against the Reds and then headed west to face the worst team in the National League, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies were swept by Arizona as their bats went silent and find themselves now four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Phillies continue their west coast trip starting a three game set against the San Diego Padres Friday Night. I’m not giving up on the Phillies and I still believe my Phils can make a run to win the NL East.