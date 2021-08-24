8 best paid workout streams according to personal trainers and fitness experts

Working out from home is an amazing option for staying on track when you don't feel like schlepping to the gym or inclement weather prevents a nice, long walk outdoors. We may have been relegated to cheesy workout videos in the past that were one-size-fits-all, but streaming is the name of the game these days and personalized attention to your every movement and goal is simply one click, or Zoom, away.

To get the lowdown on some of the best and most interesting workouts currently available on streaming platforms, we talked to fitness enthusiasts and personal trainers about their current offerings and how to join in on the fun. From Zoom Zumba to at-home, mindfulness-centered retreats, here are eight of the current best fitness streams you can purchase right now, with most costing less than one month's dues at a standard gym.

Make sure to enhance your home sweat sessions with these 13 amazing tools recommended to us by personal trainers .

Mile High Run Club Virtual Classes

The Jillian Michaels Fitness App

ClassPass

Movement Vault

Fhitting Room

Courtney V’s Pelvic Floor & Core Workouts

Bianca Russo's Body Positive Boot Camp

Silver Linings Retreats SLR @ Home