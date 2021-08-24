Cancel
UFC

Tyron Woodley promises to hurt Jake Paul ‘in a way you’d never imagine’

By Lewis Mckeever
Bloody Elbow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyron Woodley is taking his Aug. 29 boxing match with YouTuber Jake Paul very seriously, as the former UFC welterweight champion and future Hall-of-Famer has promised to put a beating on Paul the likes of which the combat sports world has never seen before. “I’m just glad to be a...

Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight

Tyron Woodley told the MMA Hour about what Floyd Mayweather told him after his loss to Jake Paul. Mayweather believes Woodley won the fight, “Floyd just said, you know, um, Floyd don’t like when I talk about a lot of technique and stuff that we work on. He’s really secretive with that. But it was some things that I did really well that he said I should have did more of. He did say just a little bit more output. He did feel like I won the fight. He said, ‘You know, I told you that he (Jake Paul) was going to be kind of scared of you. You’ve been there before’. He said, ‘He ain’t been hit with no sh** yet. We’re gonna see how he responds’. He said, ‘You’ve been hit with four-ounce gloves, and you can take it. Let’s see how he deals with that’.”
TV & VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
Scottsdale, AZWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul & Woman Throw Punches In Leaked Video

The Youtubers-turned-pro- boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul were recently spotted shadow boxing. Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight world champion recently took to her Twitter account and posted a video clip. It saw her throwing some punches as she was alongside Paul Brothers, doing some shadow boxing. She...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Latest updates and result as YouTuber edges former UFC champion

YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley. But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight. Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had...
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Jake Paul Claims He 'Hooked Up' With Lil Nas X in Viral TikTok Video

Jake Paul has caused a stir with his latest TikTok video, after claiming that he "hooked up" with rapper Lil Nas X. In the clip, which was uploaded on Tuesday, the YouTuber and boxer looked back over a number of his career low points, including getting fired from the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark back in 2017 and getting raided by the FBI in 2020.
CelebritiesFanSided

What is Jake Paul’s net worth in 2021?

What is Jake Paul’s net worth as an influencer and boxer in 2021? The celebrity YouTuber is racking in the cash thanks to multiple revenue streams. Jake Paul made his name as a YouTube star. Now he’s trying to legitimize himself as a boxer. It’s really all about pride because...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
Behind Viral VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Humiliates’ Girlfriend In Video After Breakup

Jake Paul is quite active on social media platforms. He recently posted a video on TikTok where he said that he ‘fake married a sloth.’ He was actually referring to his ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau as he also poked fun at Floyd Mayweather punching him. Jake Paul defends her ex-girlfriend. However,...
UFCNew York Post

Jake Paul survives vicious punch to beat Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul survived his toughest boxing challenge yet. The YouTube star improved to 4-0 with a split decision win over Tyron Woodley, outboxing the former UFC welterweight champ after getting rocked by a right hand in the fourth round of their fight on Sunday night. “I learned a lot tonight,”...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Leaks Tyron Woodley ‘Rigging’ Fight

Colby Covington is a huge fan of Conor McGregor and does not like Dustin Poirier, as many fans are well aware of the fact. Colby Covington was also spotted with Donald Trump’s wife recently. Colby Covington recently spoke to Helen Yee Sports, Colby Covington shared his thoughts on the Jake...
UFCdexerto.com

Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, more react to Jake Paul beating Tyron Woodley

With Jake Paul’s split decision victory over Tyron Woodley now in the history books, here’s how sporting legends and internet celebrities reacted to the boxing match. After months of anticipation, divisive YouTuber Paul finally stepped into the ring with former UFC champion Woodley. While the two traded their fair share of powerful blows, it was Paul who had his hand raised in the end.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: date, time, how to watch, background

JAKE PAUL (3-0, 3 KOs) VS. TYRON WOODLEY (0-0, 0 KOs) Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event later in show) TV/Stream: Pay-per-view ($59.99). Available in the U.S. on the Showtime app and on the web via Showtime.com. The five-fight telecast will also be available in the U.S. and globally on a variety of digital streaming platforms and via major cable, satellite, and telco providers in the U.S. and Canada.

