Man is arrested on charges of stalking, evading officers, and assault on officers, Fontana P.D. says

A man was arrested on charges of stalking, evading officers, and assault on officers, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 23, the Fontana P.D. was following up leads for a stalking suspect in the City of San Bernardino. The suspect was identified as Juan Guzman, 34, who was wanted for stalking over the past few months and a known gang member from Azusa, police said. The P.D.'s Fugitive Apprehension Team (F.A.T.) and Multiple Enforcement Team (M.E.T.) assisted detectives with the investigation.