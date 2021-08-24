Cancel
Fontana, CA

Man is arrested on charges of stalking, evading officers, and assault on officers, Fontana P.D. says

Fontana Herald News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested on charges of stalking, evading officers, and assault on officers, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 23, the Fontana P.D. was following up leads for a stalking suspect in the City of San Bernardino. The suspect was identified as Juan Guzman, 34, who was wanted for stalking over the past few months and a known gang member from Azusa, police said. The P.D.'s Fugitive Apprehension Team (F.A.T.) and Multiple Enforcement Team (M.E.T.) assisted detectives with the investigation.

