TikTok Fans Loved Taylor Swift's Reformation Dress — It Went Viral

thezoereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok has become the official birthplace of viral life hacks, beauty trends, styling tips, and more. You can look to celebrities like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Reese Witherspoon for everything, from fashion inspiration to the food recipes they’re currently obsessed with. The most recent celeb video to go viral on TikTok was Taylor Swift and her Reformation dress. The singer wore the number while appearing in her first-ever video for the platform. The Ref dress sold out in just a few hours after the video was posted — call it the Taylor Swift effect.

Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Hailey Bieber Channels Baby Spice In Sugar-Sweet Versace

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Another week, another lesson from the Biebers on modern eveningwear. After putting a distinctly Gen-Z twist on black tie with an eye-watering lace...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Fans Will Be Floored When They See the Pop Star's Super Tall Platform Boots

Lady Gaga continued to sport the highest of heels yesterday when she was photographed in New York City wearing Pleaser Shoes’ 8-inch white platform boots. The singer wore a sporty outfit overall, pairing a pastel blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top with the brand’s matching high-waisted bike shorts. She accessorized with Dita sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, and a white Mark Cross micro bag.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Megan Fox Wore A Pin Top With Summer’s Most Ubiquitous Trend

With stamps of approval already pressed and sealed from Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Ariana Grande, it was only a matter of time before another celebrity was caught wearing a pin top. On Sunday, Bieber’s stylist Maeve Reilly posted photos on Instagram of another one of her clients, Megan Fox. In the photos, not only is the Jennifer’s Body star wearing the rising going-out top trend, but she paired it with arguably the most ubiquitous fad of the year: cut-outs.
CelebritiesPage Six

Selena Gomez channels Marilyn Monroe for Elle magazine

Selena Gomez is having a Marilyn moment. The star exudes Old Hollywood glamour on the cover of Elle’s September 2021 issue, pairing blond waves with a classic red lip. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 29, draped herself across a bed for the pinup-style photoshoot, sporting Falke fishnets and a pink tweed Chanel skirt.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Shows Off Her Glow—and Some Skin—in a Sexy Neon-Green Dress

J.Lo doesn't shy away from summer brights. Yesterday, the "On the Floor" singer took to Instagram to show off her latest standout ensemble while filming a special video for Sephora and her JLo Beauty skincare line. For the impromptu photo op, Lopez posed in a sexy knit neon-green dress complete with a skin-baring cutout detail and her signature glowing, fresh-flushed makeup. Instead of opting for her usual voluminous hairstyle, the superstar wore her honey-highlighted hair in sleek, blown-out strands with her bangs pinned back in prim and preppy fashion.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Sofia Vergara posts throwback and more must-see pics

Hola August! As we near the end of summer, celebrities have taken a break from their beach and boat trips, getting ready to jump back into work. From awaited birthday celebrations, to updates from their day-to-day life, to amazing throwbacks, have a look at some of the estrellas...
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Khloé Kardashian, more stars slammed for working with fast fashion brand Shein

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian announced her partnership with Shein, the Chinese retailer whose affordable clothes are beloved by Gen-Z and ubiquitous on TikTok. The Good American co-founder will serve as a judge for the brand’s Shein X 100K Challenge, a new design competition, alongside celebrity stylist Law Roach, designer Christian Siriano, former J.Crew exec Jenna Lyons and InStyle style director Laurel Pantin.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kourtney Kardashian Wore Her Slip Dress As A Skirt & Somehow It Works

When it comes to clever styling tricks, celebrities are a sartorial vault that keeps on giving. You can count on them having an unconventional way to wear practically any item — be it a printed maxi dress or a business casual shirt-and-skirt combo. One celeb you can rely on when it comes to unexpected outfit combos is Kourtney Kardashian, whose slip dress as a skirt ensemble exemplified one of the most unusual ways to wear the trusty wardrobe essential. She wore the aforementioned item posing for a series of mirror selfies that she recently shared on her Instagram page.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Camila Cabello Just Wore the Sustainable Sneakers That Hollywood Is Obsessed With

Spotted: Camila Cabello rocking Hollywood's go-to sustainable sneakers on TikTok. While dancing to Bad Bunny's "Yonaguni," the "Don't Go Yet" singer wrote "Shoutout to my new Allbirds, a sustainable shoe brand. Not an ad, I just love sustainable clothing." She pans towards at the end of the video to reveal an orange-colored pair of sneakers, which the brand recently confirmed to be Tree Dashers in Mirage.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Camila Cabello just shared the most flawless makeup free selfie

As if we didn't need yet another reason to love Camila Cabello, the singer just dropped the most *FLAWLESS* makeup free beach selfie and we're shook. TBH, when we're not listening to the Cuban-born singer on repeat (who else is counting down till the release of her third album Familia?) or crushing on her and Shawn Mendes relationship, we're stalking Camila's Instagram on the daily.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber’s honey-brown hair is our new colour inspiration

Summer might be on its way out, but a new season = new hair. And, one celeb leading the way on that track is Hailey Bieber, who's ditched her trademark blonde hair for a new honey-brown look. Over the weekend, hair stylist Priscilla Valles, who works with celebs including Megan...

