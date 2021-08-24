TikTok Fans Loved Taylor Swift's Reformation Dress — It Went Viral

TikTok has become the official birthplace of viral life hacks, beauty trends, styling tips, and more. You can look to celebrities like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Reese Witherspoon for everything, from fashion inspiration to the food recipes they’re currently obsessed with. The most recent celeb video to go viral on TikTok was Taylor Swift and her Reformation dress. The singer wore the number while appearing in her first-ever video for the platform. The Ref dress sold out in just a few hours after the video was posted — call it the Taylor Swift effect.