Airbnb offers to temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees for free

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 7 days ago

As tens of thousands of Afghans flee Afghanistan in the wake of a Taliban takeover, people around the world are scrambling to help. But providing help in a war-torn country with the chaos of U.S. military withdrawal and violent extremists seizing power is a bit complicated.

Simply getting people out of the country is hard enough. Figuring out what happens is even more complex. Where do these refugees go right now? How long do they stay? What countries will allow them to settle permanently? How do the necessary security screenings get handled? Who provides for their basic human needs as those details get sorted out?

While governments and refugee agencies work through the various moving parts and logistics, short-term rental company Airbnb has stepped up to provide a potential answer to one immediate need—where refugees will stay in the meantime.

For several years, Airbnb's non-profit arm Airbnb.org has provided temporary housing for people displaced by natural disasters and other crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has helped house healthcare workers on the front lines. For the past four years, the company has also helped provide temporary housing to 25,000 refugees around the world.

Earlier this year, Airbnb announced the creation of a $25 million Refugee Fund to expand their efforts to house and support refugees in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), HIAS, and Church World Service. With that fund and the company's experience hosting refugees, Airbnb is in a position to provide housing assistance in Afghanistan's newest refugee crisis.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced the new Afghan refugee initiative on Twitter:

"In this past week, it has become abundantly clear that the displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees here in the United States and elsewhere is a significant humanitarian crisis – and in the face of this need, our community is ready to once again step up," the company announced on its website. "Today, Airbnb and Airbnb.org are announcing that Airbnb.org will provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide – the cost of which is funded through contributions to Airbnb.org from Airbnb and Brian Chesky, as well as donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund."

Dave Milliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, praised Airbnb for its support.

"As the IRC helps to welcome and resettle Afghans in the U.S., accessible housing is urgently needed and essential," said Milliband in a statement. "We are grateful to our partners at Airbnb.org and Airbnb for once again offering their support and infrastructure to meet this moment, providing safe and welcoming places for individuals and families as they arrive in the United States and begin rebuilding their lives."

Airbnb also acknowledged the complexities of the situation, but also called upon other businesses to make their own efforts to support the immediate needs on the ground:

"Airbnb and Airbnb.org recognize that the situation on the ground is fast evolving. Airbnb.org will closely collaborate with resettlement agencies and partners to go where the need goes, and evolve this initiative and our support as necessary. In addition, given the tremendous need, Airbnb urges fellow members of the global business community to join efforts to provide immediate support to Afghan refugees."

When the world faces a global crisis, it takes a collaboration of governments, organizations, businesses, and individuals to come up with solutions. Good for Airbnb for seeing an immediate human need it can help alleviate and taking action to make it happen.

Upworthy

Upworthy

Related
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
RelationshipsTODAY.com

How to adopt Afghan refugee children

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left thousands of refugees with no place to turn, many of them children. "No one chooses to become a refugee. Refugees are human beings like all of us who are forced to run for their lives to escape war, violence or persecution," Christopher Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Washington, D.C., told TODAY Parents.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota must welcome Afghan refugees

Americans have ended their formal combat commitment in Afghanistan — a grueling, 20-year slog that never got easier. The withdrawal of troops has been a chaotic affair, marked by the horrifying spectacle of desperate Afghans attempting to grab the last transport out of Kabul. And that was before suicide bomb attacks at and near the Kabul airport.
Arizona Stateazpbs.org

08-30-21: U.S. Withdrawal, Afghan Refugees, Arizona Agenda

The U.S. is now officially out of Afghanistan, with the last U.S. military planes leaving. What does the withdrawal mean for the future of Afghanistan and how could it impact U.S. national interests? The International Rescue Committee in Arizona is at the ready to help Afghan families with Special Immigrant Visas. The Arizona Agenda is a new media outlet that covers in-depth reporting.
ImmigrationMidland Reporter-Telegram

Biden administration to expand refugee access for Afghans who worked with U.S.

The Biden administration is expanding priority refugee access to Afghans who have worked with the U.S. government, the State Department said Monday, an acknowledgment of the perils facing those affiliated with the United States as the military withdraws. The expanded program could help "many thousands" of Afghans and their families...
ImmigrationDenver Post

Opinion: Get Afghan refugees out. Then let them in.

There are no good ways to lose a war, but the way America has lost Afghanistan should fill every one of us with shame. This is not because withdrawal was a mistake. For months, some national security experts have insisted that, even with military victory impossible, it was worth maintaining the status quo indefinitely in order to forestall the sort of nightmare we’re now witnessing. After all, there were only about 2,500 U.S. troops in the country before Joe Biden began pulling out, and not a single American combat death in 2021.
AfghanistanPost-Star

Afghan refugees in Indonesia denounce Taliban

Hundreds of Afghan refugees living in Indonesia held a rally condemning the Taliban's takeover of their country and calling for resettlement in third countries. The protestors were mostly members of the Hazara ethnic minority.
Immigrationrock947.com

In desperation, U.S. scours for countries willing to house Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration has been holding secret talks with more countries than previously known in a desperate attempt to secure deals to temporarily house at-risk Afghans who worked for the U.S. government, four U.S. officials told Reuters. The previously unreported discussions with such countries as Kosovo...
Presidential ElectionDaily Beast

The Internet Isn’t Waiting for President Biden to Help Afghan Refugees

News travels fast on social media, and apparently—when it comes to trying to help the people of Afghanistan—so does philanthropy. While international relations don’t always dominate social media platforms like Instagram the way that funny memes, food pics, and vids and movie voiceovers do, the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and what’s happening in Kabul have hit a sore spot among digital natives and nomads like millennial and Gen Z Americans who have had the “War on Terror” as the backdrop to their youth for 20 years. Not to mention that two-thirds of Americans polled by the Associated Press think the two-decades-long Afghanistan war was a waste of time.
ImmigrationWBUR

'There's No Holiday From History': America's Approach To Afghan Refugees

Thousands of Afghan refugees rescued by American forces will soon arrive in cities throughout the United States. President Biden wants to present a more compassionate stance on immigration after four years of anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric from the Trump administration. But conservative pundits are already spreading fear-mongering about unvetted groups arriving.
Immigrationmarketplace.org

Afghanistan turmoil intensifies refugee housing efforts

The federal government, nonprofits, media organizations and private contractors are still trying to get people out of Afghanistan and away from the threat of Taliban retaliation for assisting Americans during 20 years of war. If they can get out, many are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas to live in the...
Foreign Policyksro.com

North Bay Congressmen Aiding to Evacuate Afghan Refugees

North Bay congressmen are being inundated with requests to aid Afghan refugees seeking to flee their country. The offices of Congressmen Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman are working on granting Special Immigration Visas for Afghans who aided the US during the war. In a statement, Congressman Huffman said “It’s a very fluid situation and we are working around the clock to provide information and resources to people trying to evacuate.” As of Yesterday, 28,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul with still tens of thousands seeking to flee the country. The current deadline by the US military for Afghanistan evacuations is August 31st.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. companies including Airbnb, Walmart pitch in on Afghanistan aid

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. companies including Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) are lending a hand to the people of Afghanistan after the recent collapse of the U.S.-backed government and takeover by the Taliban militant group. Home rental company Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it would provide temporary...
Voice of America

How Will the World Help Afghan Refugees?

Amid the crisis precipitated by the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, global discussion on how to aid refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) at risk has led to limited action from Western nations. Canada has initiated a program for Afghans who did not work for its government to apply for...

