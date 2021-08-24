Cancel
Cuomo loses Emmy following scandal, resignation

By By Nick Niedzwiadek
POLITICO
POLITICO
 7 days ago
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been stripped of the honorary Emmy given to him for his Covid briefings last year.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the revocation on Tuesday, hours after he stepped down as governor in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal.

The Academy awarded Cuomo its Founders Award in November “in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,” according to the press release issued at the time. Cuomo's public standing soared in the early months of the pandemic, based in large part because the seemingly informative briefings stood in contrast to the confused messaging from then-President Donald Trump.

Cuomo's name will now be removed from the organization's records.

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward," the group said in a statement.

One of the allegations listed in a report by state Attorney General Tish James, which Cuomo and his closest advisers have sought to rebut , occurred during one of his televised briefings.

A former state Health Department official said that prior to a briefing on March 17, 2020, Cuomo made sexual innuendos to her while she was attempting to prepare him to receive an on-camera Covid test. And during the event, Cuomo commented on the personal protective equipment she was wearing, telling her “you make that gown look good.”

The woman told investigators that she found the comments offensive and believed Cuomo would not have treated a man the same way.

Cuomo's replacement, Kathy Hochul, was sworn in as governor earlier on Tuesday, and in her first public address promised to turn the page on the style of politics that has endured during Cuomo’s 10-plus years in office.

“I look forward to a fresh, collaborative approach," Hochul said. "That’s how I’ve always conducted myself. It’ll be nothing new for me, but it’s something I’m planning on introducing to the state Capitol."

