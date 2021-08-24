Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Why Water Is Key to Your Heart's Health

By Alan Mozes
Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ioe0T_0bbUWwZX00

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Everyone knows that drinking plenty of water every day can improve your health in a myriad of ways, but here's a lesser-known benefit: New research suggests that middle-aged adults can lower their long-term risk for heart failure by simply drinking enough water on a daily basis.

The finding follows an analysis that stacked heart health up against blood salt levels — an indicator for overall fluid intake — among nearly 16,000 middle-aged men and women over a 25-year period.

"The importance of hydration has been on the cardiovascular radar for a long time," noted study author Natalia Dmitrieva, a senior researcher with the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Dmitrieva said it has to do with the way the lack of liquid intake can affect an individual's sodium (salt) balance, hormone levels and kidney function in ways that may ultimately undermine proper heart function.

Specifically, she cited problems that can begin when a lack of fluid intake ends up driving a person's blood salt levels above a specific threshold (namely, 142 millimoles per liter [mmol/L]).

For their study, Dmitrieva and her colleagues used that threshold as a reliable indicator of an individual's overall hydration status, even though by current standards that level would typically be deemed to be within the "normal range" for blood sodium.

But the study team settled on that trigger point because when salt levels exceed that, a "hormone is secreted from the brain. This hormone acts on the kidney to activate water preservation mechanisms," Dmitrieva said.

The result: urine excretion drops, setting in motion a spike in high blood pressure risk.

And elevated blood pressure isn't the only cardiovascular threat posed by dehydration, she noted. Because over time, insufficient fluid intake can also directly undermine the cellular integrity of the heart muscle itself.

But the good news is that the "study suggests that maintaining good hydration can prevent or at least slow down the changes within the heart that lead to heart failure," Dmitrieva noted.

All the study participants were between the ages of 44 and 66 when they were first enrolled in the study.

Each participant's salt levels were evaluated five times over the following 25 years, as participants aged up to between 70 and 90 years.

Participants were then grouped into five different blood sodium level categories, according to their results, ranging from a low of between 135 to 139.5 mmol/L to a high of between 144 to 146 mmol/L.

The study team then tracked heart failure incidence — along with problems with the heart's left ventricular pumping capacity — over the ensuing years.

The result: those whose blood sodium levels had exceeded 142 mmol/L in middle age saw their risk for both heart issues surge when they hit age 70 and older.

Going forward, said Dmitrieva, the hydration threshold identified by her team could "potentially be used by physicians during regular physical exams to identify patients who should be evaluated for their drinking habits, and to make recommendations to increase the intake of fluids if this evaluation finds that the patient's liquid consumption is low."

So how much liquid should middle-aged men and women ideally drink on a daily basis to protect their hearts?

"Recommendations vary in different countries," Dmitrieva stressed, with the Institute of Medicine in the United States recommending a liquid intake at just under 3.2 quarts for men, and just over 2 quarts for women.

Still, Dr. Robert Eckel, past president of the American Heart Association and immediate past president of medicine and science at the American Diabetes Association, suggested that the findings should be interpreted with caution.

"These data in the abstract are interesting," said Eckel, but are not definitive proof that drinking more water is protective of cardiovascular health.

The findings "are only hypothesis-generating to address whether more fluid intake would reduce the risk for left-ventricle health and heart failure," he noted, warning that "too much fluid in the wrong patient could be harmful."

Dmitrieva and her colleagues were scheduled to present their findings at the virtual annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, Aug. 27 to 30. Research presented at medical meetings should be viewed as preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

There's more on how water can affect health at The Heart Foundation.

SOURCES: Natalia Dmitrieva, PhD, senior researcher, U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Bethesda, Md.; Robert Eckel, MD, past president, American Heart Association, and immediate past president, medicine and science, American Diabetes Association, and professor, medicine, emeritus, division of endocrinology, metabolism & diabetes, and division of cardiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; European Society of Cardiology, virtual annual meeting, Aug. 27 to 30, 2021

Comments / 0

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Water Intake#Heart Failure#Salt#Healthday News#Blood Institute#The Institute Of Medicine#The Heart Foundation#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
Nutritionspring.org.uk

This Vegetable Lowers Cholesterol And Is Heart-Healthy

As well as lowering cholesterol, this food improves cardiovascular health. Eating soybeans can lower cholesterol, research finds. Soybeans also contain lecithins, isoflavones and fiber, which have cardiovascular benefits. Soy protein has the ability to reduce ‘bad’ (LDL) cholesterol by a small amount. Statistical analysis of 41 studies shows that a...
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Drinking enough water could prevent heart failure

In a new study from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, researchers found staying well hydrated throughout life could reduce the risk of developing heart failure. The finding suggests that maintaining good hydration can prevent or at least slow down the changes within the heart that lead to heart failure.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Improves Brain Health And Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure by an average of five points. Drinking beetroot juice can help improve brain health and reduce blood pressure, new research finds. Beetroot juice is rich in inorganic nitrate, like other foods including celery, spinach and lettuce. Nitrate is turned into nitric oxide in the mouth,...
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating More of This One Thing Cuts Your Heart Disease Risk in Half, Study Says

Keeping your heart healthy requires plenty of proactive steps, especially when it comes to what you eat. After all, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For most people, maintaining a healthy diet usually involves removing problematic foods from their regular rotation. But according to two new studies, eating more of one type of food can slash your risk of heart disease in half. Read on to see what you should be working more of into your meals.
Drinksthefreshtoast.com

Drinking This Every Day Can Reduce Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and is heavily impacted by what we eat and drink. Heart disease has the unfortunate distinction of being the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. The condition envelops a variety of diseases that range from strokes to high blood pressure. But factoring in this particular drink into your lifestyle can reduce your odds of having a stroke, at least according to a new study.
Diseases & Treatmentsearth.com

Hydration reduces the risk of heart failure

A new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology suggests that drinking a proper amount of water could help maintain heart health and prevent the development of heart failure. The author of the research, Dr. Natalia Dmitrieva of the Heart, Lung and Blood institute explains: “Our study suggests that maintaining good hydration can prevent or at least slow down the changes within the heart that lead to heart failure.”
FitnessMindBodyGreen

This Essential Fat-Soluble Vitamin Was Linked To Better Heart Health, Study Finds

A "healthy" diet is often described as one rich in vitamins and minerals. And while that vague language isn't untrue, it also isn't always helpful. Depending on your specific needs, this advice can leave you wondering: Which vitamins and minerals do I need? Well, if heart health is what you're looking to support (and let's face it, who isn't?), you may want to turn your attention to vitamin K.
Diseases & Treatmentsyourislandnews.com

The role of niacin in heart health

Niacin is found naturally in many foods, and is added to some foods. You can get recommended amounts of niacin by eating a variety of foods, including the following:. Animal foods, such as poultry, beef, pork, and fish. Some types of nuts, legumes, and grains. Niacin is also available in...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyTexasDaily

4 Steps You Can Take to Manage Heart Failure

(BPT) - Managing a chronic condition like heart failure (HF) can be challenging, especially as our society adapts to a new sense of normalcy. But with HF, management is crucial at all times. The good news is that people with HF can still participate in many of the activities they love and lead fulfilling lives when following a treatment plan.
Diseases & Treatmentsalternativemedicine.com

Keeping the Heart and Brain on Point

What’s good for the heart is also good for the brain, says Dr. Stephen Sinatra, one of the most highly respected and sought-after cardiologists known for his integrative approach to cardiovascular health. He stresses that the longer we live, the more we must be acutely aware that one health problem could lead to another. Brain and heart health intersect in many ways, which is why Sinatra developed a brain, heart and mood supplement called Focal Point Plus, with Healthy Directions, to address memory, retention, sharpness, concentration, recall and focus.
Healthhealthing.ca

Drinking water dampens risk of heart failure: study

A lifetime of hydration may be the key to helping your heart take a licking and keep on ticking. Research presented this week at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021 found that adhering to the recommended daily fluid intake in middle age can pay big dividends decades later. “Our study suggests that maintaining good hydration can prevent or at least slow down the changes within the heart that lead to heart failure,” said Natalia Dmitrieva, author of the study from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, U.S.
Mental HealthTODAY.com

Why having a good listener in your life is important for brain health

Spending time with a good listener not only feels great, it may be key to keeping the brain healthy as people age. Adults who reported having lots of access to someone who could listen to them when they needed to talk had a younger “cognitive age” than those who had fewer opportunities to share their thoughts with a friend or loved one, a recent study found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy