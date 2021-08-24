Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Desus & Mero’ Scores Fourth Season Renewal at Showtime

By Rick Porter
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GojlQ_0bbUWuo500

Showtime is extending the tenure of Desus & Mero .

ViacomCBS’ premium cable outlet has renewed its late night series for a fourth season in 2022. Showtime also announced during its time at the Television Critics Association Tuesday that it has renewed comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors for a second season and has ordered a pilot for a comedy based on the 1999 movie The Wood .

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero hosted the 150th episode of their twice weekly Showtime series — the channel’s first late night talk show — on Sunday. The third season of the show will continue airing Sunday and Thursday nights through Dec. 12. Guests this season have included Stacey Abrams, Eddie Murphy, Glenn Close, Issa Rae, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Idris Elba and Barry Jenkins.

On The Hollywood Reporter ‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast in January, Desus and Mero said having interviewed Barack Obama in December 2020, they weren’t sure who their next “dream guest” would be.

“It has to be somebody who’s like ‘I don’t do interviews,’ like a Beyoncé or someone like that. ‘I don’t do interviews, but I’ll make an exception for you,'” Mero said.

Jax Media produces Desus & Mero . The two hosts executive produce with Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.

Also from Showtime’s TCA session:

– The cabler has renewed Flatbush Misdemeanors for a second season. The comedy, based on a digital series, stars creators Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman as two guys struggling to get out of their own heads and find a way to thrive in their Brooklyn neighborhood.

The series is a co-production of Showtime and Avalon ( Last Week Tonight, Breeders ), which serves as lead studio. Iso and Perlman exec produce with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.

The Wood is based on Rick Famuyiwa’s 1999 feature, and the director is on board to helm and executive produce the pilot. Written by The Chi showrunner Justin Hillian, the pilot will center on three young Black men born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood. Hillian and Famuyiwa (who’s also an EP of The Chi ) executive produce with David Gale and Van Toffler.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Nas
Person
Rick Famuyiwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desus Mero#Showtime#Desus Mero#Flatbush Misdemeanors#The Kid Mero#Jax Media#Avalon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Netflix picks up 'Manifest' for a fourth and final season

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Saturday it has renewed the sci-fi drama Manifest for a fourth and final season. NBC said in June that it had no plans to make more episodes of the show, which follows passengers of a plane who arrived more than five years after they took off, but in possession of mysterious super powers.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Showtime's 'Back to Life' Season 2 To Premiere In September (TV News Roundup)

Showtime announced that Season 2 of “Back to Life” will premiere on Sept. 13. Created by and starring Daisy Haggard, “Back to Life” follows Miri Matteson (Haggard) who stumbles back into adult life after 18 years behind bars. The six-part second season sees Miri optimistic about her future, as probation officer Janice (Jo Martin) has gotten her a trial shift at the supermarket, and her neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) has been spending more time with her. However, Miri is also not talking to her mother Caroline (Geraldine James) after finding out she had an affair with Miri’s ex-boyfriend Dom (Jamie Michie). Christine Bottomley also stars as Miri’s best friend, Mandy.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The L Word: Generation Q: Season Three? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel to The L Word series which ran on the same channel, from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull. Season two guests include Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne, and Vanessa Williams. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.
PetsPopculture

Fox Renews Star-Studded Comedy for Season 2

HouseBroken, the animated summer sitcom featuring a star-studded roster of actors voicing dogs, was renewed for a second season on Monday. The show was co-created by The Handmaid's Tale star Clea DuVall, who also voices a Corgi in the series. Friends star Lisa Kudrow voices the poodle Honey, a therapy dog. New episodes of the show air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.
TV Seriesinfusenews.com

Limited series ‘Your Honor’ renewed for Season 2 by Showtime, Bryan Cranston set to return

Showtime’s highly rated limited series Your Honor, featured by Bryan Cranston, will turn into a continuous drama series with a 10-scene Season 2 pickup. Emmy winner Cranston will be back, repeating his job as Michael Desiato, a regarded New Orleans judge whose teen child is associated with a quick in hit-and-run that prompts a high-stakes round of falsehoods, duplicity and inconceivable decisions. BAFTA winner Peter Moffat stays in charge as showrunner, chief maker and essayist of numerous scenes. The declaration was made during Showtime’s portion of the TCA summer virtual press tour.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed, ‘Baking It’ Hosts Set, Netflix Orders New Reality Series, Logan Marshall-Green Joins ‘Big Sky’ and More!

Showtime has renewed Your Honor for season 2. The series originally premiered as a limited series but will now become a continuing series. Additionally Showtime has renewed Desus & Mero for season 4. Half hour comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors was also renewed for a second season. Maya Rudolph and Andy...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dexter, closer and closer: Showtime president reveals if there will be more seasons

In 2013, Dexter it came to an end with one of the most contested endings in television history. Not even Game of Thrones had a reception as little divided as that seen with this production broadcast for seven seasons and starring Michael C. Hall. Both the protagonist of the show and the president of Showtime They were clear that they had not been up to the task and in this regard they spoke on a panel for the return of the series.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Melanie Frankel Exits As ABC Signature Head Of Comedy

Melanie Frankel is leaving ABC Signature where she served as head of comedy for the past two years. According to sources, Frankel opted to depart before the end of her contract. She has not yet decided what she will do next. Meanwhile, ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, is searching for a new head of comedy, with Frankel staying on as a consultant until a replacement is found. Frankel, then VP Current at ABC Studios, was named head of comedy for the studio (later renamed ABC Signature) in September 2019 in the first major executive appointment for Jonnie Davis after...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Big Sky Casting News, Desus & Mero Renewed and More

Big Sky‘s Jenny is getting a blast from the past in the form of Logan Marshall-Green, who is joining the ABC drama in a series-regular role, our sister site Deadline reports. Season 2 finds private detectives Cassie and Jenny investigating a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana. “As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past (played by Marshall-Green) and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers,” per Deadline. Marshall-Green’s character Travis is an old friend of Jenny and her late husband Cody. When his undercover work...
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

HBO Max Renews ‘FBoy Island’ For Second Season

HBO has not been known for reality shows in the past, but it is diving headfirst into the business as HBO Max expands. Currently, the streaming service offers a variety of reality programming ranging from The Hype starring Offset and Speedy Morman to Sweet Life: Los Angeles produced by Issa Rae. Most notably, the platform has found recent success with the reality dating show, FBoy Island. Just days after premiering the first season finale, HBO Max has announced that it will return for season two.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Finale Draws 1.9 Million Viewers for HBO

“The White Lotus” packed a punch for HBO with Sunday’s finale drawing 1.9 million viewers across linear and digital platforms. Viewership of the sixth and final installment of Season 1 was up more than 59% from the Aug. 8 penultimate installment and more than triple the crowd that turned out for the series premiere on July 11. The first episode has now drawn more than 7 million viewers to date, according to HBO. The buzzy, soapy ensembler from multihyphenate Mike White about a group of pampered guests at a luxury resort in Hawaii at present ranks as the No. 1 series on...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Showtime Renews “Honor,” Sets Windows

Showtime held its Television Critics Association panel today and have announced that both their upcoming anthology series “The First Lady” and the “Ray Donovan” movie will premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2022. The cabler has also renewed its Bryan Cranston-led limited series “Your Honor” for a second season...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star lands next lead movie role in new comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero is set to star opposite Shrill's Luka Jones in Bar Fight, a new comedy from The Orville's Jim Mahoney. The movie, which is said to have wrapped production in Los Angeles this week (via Deadline), follows exes Nina and Allen, who try to keep their break-up as amicable as possible by splitting everything in their lives 50/50.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

'Masterchef' Renewed for Season 12 at Fox

“Masterchef” has been renewed for Season 12 at Fox. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich will all return for the new season. “Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Entertainment. “’Masterchef,’ Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this Summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when ‘Masterchef’ returns for a much deserved Season 12.”
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Surprise! Netflix Releases First Four Episodes of ‘Grace And Frankie’ Season 7 (VIDEO)

Grace and Frankie fans are in for a treat this Friday as Netflix has dropped the first four episodes of the seventh and final season. The show’s stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, broke the news in a special video message (watch below). “The first four episodes of Season 7 are out now!” Tomlin announces. “But don’t worry, there’s plenty more to come,” promises Fonda, “We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season.” Tomlin jokes that she wanted to give fans Del Taco gift cards instead.
Moviestvinsider.com

Showtime Teases ‘Ray Donovan’ Movie Premiere Date

Ray Donovan fans are getting the closure they didn’t get with the drama’s abrupt cancellation sooner than they might think. The two-hour movie serving as a wrap-up for all the storylines left hanging after the Season 7 finale — which became the series finale — will premiere in the first quarter of 2022, Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., shared during the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline). The series followed the titular character, a fixer played by Liev Schreiber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy