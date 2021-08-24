Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New peace emerges as Covid lockdown ends my patient's bucket-list dreams | Michael Krasovitsky

By Michael Krasovitsky
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4aek_0bbUWr9u00

Among her friends, Stephanie* was considered the ultimate Francophile. She loved France – the food, the fashion, and most importantly the music.

During her long chemotherapy infusions, she would blast Charlotte Gainsbourg and Natasha St-Pier though her AirPods, often to the chagrin of her neighbouring patients.

Related: I lost two close family members. This death has made me want to change my life – am I being rash? | Leading questions

As the chemotherapy drugs whirled their way through her body, hoping to find and attack the multiple cancers that had developed in her liver, lungs and lymph nodes, it was the infusion of music that kept Stephanie feeling safe and optimistic. The melodies beaming through her ears felt like the perfect antidote to the toxins being dripped into her veins.

After a time, the chemotherapy stopped working. Stephanie’s cancer grew, with new spots in her liver and lungs. We changed treatments, hoping that the new cocktail would slow things down. This time, it was Vanessa Paradis and Étienne Daho who soothed Stephanie through her increasingly difficult infusions. Her pain was getting worse now, but thoughts of future travel, and the soothing sounds of her most cherished musicians, propelled her on.

It was in June that I told Stephanie that her cancer had grown further. There were more spots in her organs, and new fluid in her abdomen. This, I explained to her, was why she had noticed her clothes getting tighter. Her liver was no longer working, and she was beginning to feel short of breath from the fluid in her lungs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huXPl_0bbUWr9u00
We thought of some ideas: a balloon ride over the desert, a visit to be with her sister. Photograph: Greg Sorber/AP

The cancer was no longer responding to our treatments, and despite her young age – Stephanie was only in her early 40s – I recommended that we stop her anti-cancer medicine. Our focus, I explained, would be on maximising the quality of the time that she had left. Stephanie was tired of chemotherapy, of the endless hours in the infusion suite, of the blood tests, of the anxiety following every scan. She was ready to make the most of the short time that she had left.

We thought of some ideas. A balloon ride over the desert. A visit to Byron Bay to be with her sister. A trip down the South Coast, where she could skinny dip in the brisk winter water to her heart’s content. Like many of my patients, Stephanie had a bucket list, and she’d been ticking things off since she was diagnosed with cancer. Now was her time to delight in those precious memories yet to be forged. We were excited.

Related: Impact of Covid on the dying and their loved ones | Letter

And then, overnight, Sydney closed down. On 26 June, we were once again thrust into lockdown, a lockdown that has only tightened since this time. Suddenly, Stephanie’s bucket list, a source of joy and excitement, ceased to be relevant.

There were no more balloon rides, no more shows at the theatre. She couldn’t leave the city, couldn’t be with her sister, couldn’t swim gloriously under the waning sun, as she had planned. In the final short months of her life, Stephanie’s world has closed down, and the experiences that had once kept her enthusiasm alight were now inconceivable.

Ever the pragmatic optimist, she changed tack. Though she couldn’t host dinner parties, she could organise a virtual cocktail night, one that meant that she could spend special, if not distanced, time with her closest friends.

Walks with loved ones took on a holiness, a reverence, that she had never experienced – it was in these puffed interactions that she could express her love, fear and anger, that she could find meaning and sense in the tragedy of her cancer.

She cooked more, something she had always loved, but to which she had never devoted much time. Rather than travelling, she spoke for hours on the phone with her loved ones, telling them that she would miss them when she was gone.

in this mystic space between one human and another, both life’s meaning and the meaning of death are found

She built connections with special people in her life, and cherished the moments that she could spend with her cat, with her mother, and with her niece. She sat in the silence of her intermittent solitude and thought about her death. She was comfortable knowing that it would be over soon.

Stephanie’s death preparations had changed. She would not be ticking things off her bucket list, as she had planned. But there was something comforting about this new version of dying.

Indeed, rather than spending time on new experiences, on new adventures, on a bucket list of events to tick off, it would be the closeness of family and friends that would sustain her. She found the precious closeness of connection, of loved ones, to be the true meaning of life before death.

For it was in these moments, in this mystic space between one human and another, that both life’s meaning and the meaning of death were found. She learned that a bucket list was not where peace resided. It thrived with those she cherished most.

Stephanie will not get to visit France before she dies. She may not even be able to leave Sydney. But today, lying in the park, drinking a glass of champagne, and listening to the fabulous French lyrics of Mylène Farmer, Stephanie smiled.

• Dr Michael Krasovitsky is medical oncologist at the Kinghorn Cancer Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney

* name changed to protect identity

Consent gained by patient prior to submission

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Étienne Daho
Person
Charlotte Gainsbourg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Covid#Cancer#Airpods#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Preacher and natural healer who claimed Covid-19 doesn't exist and slammed vaccines fights for life in hospital after falling victim to the Delta strain

A Muslim preacher and natural healer who bullishly claimed Covid-19 doesn't exist is now fighting for his life in hospital after contracting the Delta strain of the virus. In recent weeks, Sydney based Mohammed Shaar also preached to his followers that vaccine jabs were ineffective - despite just one of the 143 people in ICU with the virus having been double-jabbed.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid-infected Sydney mum who spent almost a week in ICU on a ventilator has been left 'skeletal' with only 80% lung capacity - after she caught the virus from her five-year-old's daycare centre

A father whose entire family caught the Delta variant of Covid-19 from a worker at his five-year-old's daycare centre says his wife is 'skeletal' after losing 10kg while strapped to a ventilator for almost a week in ICU. Mother-of-two Gig had only just celebrated her 40th birthday when she caught...
KidsCNET

My toddler got COVID-19. It turned our lives upside down

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. I was sitting at a hotel restaurant in Manhattan at noon when I got the call that my youngest son had tested positive for COVID-19. By 8:30 p.m., I was parked outside an emergency room, frantically stressing about his condition.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Hundreds Of Little Men 'Attacked' 63-Year-Old For Six Months In Rare Neuro Disorder

A 63-year-old man, suffering from the rare Alice In Wonderland Syndrome (AIWS), has been cured after a harrowing six months, characterized by hallucinations. Doctors said the neurological condition left the man, hailing from the Indian city of Pune, with bouts of hallucinations of being attacked by hundreds of little men, no bigger than the size of his fingers, reports Hindustan Times.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Five men ADMIT they have Covid and were supposed to be isolating when police found them hanging out at a table together in a Sydney hotspot not even wearing masks

Five men admitted they had Covid-19 and should have been isolating after they were caught maskless at a public table together in a Sydney hotspot. NSW Police said officers approached the men about 11.30am on Monday after spotting them sitting at a table on the footpath on Optimism Street in Leppington in Sydney's south-west.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy