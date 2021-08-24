Cancel
Everyone seems to agree Cristian Roldan belongs on USMNT’s World Cup qualifying roster

By Jeremiah Oshan
sounderatheart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since he first broke into the United States national team, Cristian Roldan has been a somewhat polarizing figure. For his detractors, he’s just another MLS player with limited upside who’s taking a spot from a younger, more promising prospect probably playing in Europe. For his supporters, Roldan is a reliable, solid contributor who can adequately play a variety of positions at an international level.

Cristian Roldan
Gregg Berhalter
