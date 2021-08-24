Everyone seems to agree Cristian Roldan belongs on USMNT’s World Cup qualifying roster

With World Cup Qualifying starting in just under two weeks, I think it’s soon enough to start speculating who makes the squad for the three upcoming games. Despite the requirement to submit a gameday roster of only 23 players, Berhalter has said that he will bring 26-28 players into the camp to choose from. Extensive travel coupled with three games seven days means depth will be crucial and we will have to bring a roster that includes our best available players only. The time for looking at new players is mostly over, and everything counts for real now, so here’s who I think makes the squad: