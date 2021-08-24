Cancel
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake School Board skips transgender student policy vote

Editor's Note: The above video originally aired August 9, 2021.

The Chesapeake School Board hasn't adopted policies to protect transgender students despite a new state law requiring policies to be in place by the start of the school year.

News outlets report that the board did not even vote on the proposed policies at a meeting Monday night.

Board member Dr. Patricia King moved to consider the policies, but no one seconded it. Chairwoman Victoria Proffitt said they determined they wouldn't take action at this time.

State law requires boards to pass policies to protect students who don't identify with the gender they were assigned at birth before school starts.

The Newport News school board rejected the policies last week but called a special meeting to reconsider after an outcry.

In some other local school divisions, the Portsmouth School Board voted last month to implement the state’s transgender policy. A spokesperson for the Suffolk School Division said they adopted a transgender policy back in 2019. 13News Now hasn't heard back from Norfolk Public Schools.

The Virginia Department of Education's transgender policy guidelines can be found on its website.

