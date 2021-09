Travel and food just seem to go together. When we're away from home, we eat at restaurants and often try dishes that we don't prepare in our own kitchens. Also, cuisine and culture are inextricably related, so when we travel internationally, we might dine on foods that are unfamiliar, and that's part of the experience of learning about a place and the people who live there. In fact, many experienced travelers plan a food tour as a way to get acquainted with a new destination.