Mike Richards is no longer executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” Sony Pictures Television confirmed on Tuesday. “I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” said Suzanne Prete, EVP, Business and Strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”