City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 announce project partners for Downtown Area Plan
MILWAUKEE (August 24, 2021) – The City of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development is partnering with Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 to co-lead updates to the Downtown Area Plan. The revised plan, “Connec+ing MKE 2040,” will include strategic updates to the 2010 plan that will guide land use decisions, redevelopment of key sites, and improvements to streets and public spaces over the next 10-20 years.urbanmilwaukee.com
