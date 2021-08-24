Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 announce project partners for Downtown Area Plan

By Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
Urban Milwaukee
 8 days ago

MILWAUKEE (August 24, 2021) – The City of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development is partnering with Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 to co-lead updates to the Downtown Area Plan. The revised plan, “Connec+ing MKE 2040,” will include strategic updates to the 2010 plan that will guide land use decisions, redevelopment of key sites, and improvements to streets and public spaces over the next 10-20 years.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Avenue#Ing#Land Use#Milwaukee Downtown#P3 Development Group#Hntb#American Design#The Downtown Area Plan#Dcd#Historic Third Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Gusty winds, bone-dry conditions fuel California fire near Lake Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gusty winds and bone-dry conditions challenged firefighters on Wednesday as they tried to slow the spread of a raging wildfire that threatened homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, a popular resort destination in California's Sierra Nevada range. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said on Wednesday that with small...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Taliban wrestle with Afghan economy in chaos, humanitarian crisis

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers struggled to keep the country functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of U.S. forces, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis. Two weeks since the Taliban's sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy