A Fancy New Seafood Restaurant Is Taking Over The Old Weslodge Spot In Toronto

I’m a bit of a seafood snob, a habit I picked up at my grandparent’s house in Florida. They lived next to a commercial blue crabber who would bring the crab claws straight from the boat to a boiling pot in his garage to the plate. A crab claw that was snapping away at the bottom of the gulf four hours earlier could be dipped in butter and in my mouth before the unlucky crab could even begin thinking about growing the missing appendage back.