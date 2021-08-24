A Fancy New Seafood Restaurant Is Taking Over The Old Weslodge Spot In Toronto
There is going to be a brand new seafood spot in Toronto, and it is moving right into the heart of King Street West this month. Pink Sky is the latest restaurant from Hanif Harji and Charles Khabouth (the two hospitality titans behind restaurants like Byblos, Patria, and the new Toronto Beach Club), and it will officially open its doors on August 31 at 480 King St. W., where the iconic Weslodge Saloon used to be.www.narcity.com
