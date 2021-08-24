Cancel
Victoria Beckham Channels Her Posh Spice Alter Ego Wearing an LBD at the Beach

By Hanna Flanagan
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fashion mogul is accompanying husband David Beckham in Florida as he checks on his soccer team Inter Miami. Victoria Beckham is channeling her famous alter ego. On Tuesday, the fashion mogul, 47, posted an Instagram photo in a little black dress reminiscent of the ones she often wore during her time as the impossibly chic and most fashionable member of the Spice Girls. "Posh washed up on a Florida beach! 😂" she joked in the caption.

