Victoria Beckham Channels Her Posh Spice Alter Ego Wearing an LBD at the Beach

Victoria Beckham is one glamorous lady. Jetting off around the world while she works for her high end fashion label, the mother-of-four's life is a runway, don't you think?. So you can imagine our surprise when the former Spice Girl shared a photo of herself behind the till at Saks Fifth Avenue; the American luxury department store chain. The star was dressed in laid-back sportswear gear - including a black cap - and looked very comfortable behind the til! She wrote: "Starting off my week playing shop girl in our VB section at @saks Palm Beach!