BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Almost Had a Feud
Jinkx Monsoon does actually pay taxes, okay? This and many other truths were revealed when she and BenDeLaCreme stopped by to bring us a real Christmas-in-August situation for an episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well. The two RuPaul’s Drag Race alums have their own holiday special on Hulu, and they’ll be taking a live show on tour in the fall. Which is great for those of us who need to stop looking at screens and start reading actual human facial cues. But in the midst of telling us stories from the road — from backstage mishaps to unruly fans trying to correct Monsoon’s knowledge of White Christmas — came some startling revelations (cue dramatic music.)www.vulture.com
