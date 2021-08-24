Cancel
BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Almost Had a Feud

By Anne Victoria Clark, @annevclark
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJinkx Monsoon does actually pay taxes, okay? This and many other truths were revealed when she and BenDeLaCreme stopped by to bring us a real Christmas-in-August situation for an episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well. The two RuPaul’s Drag Race alums have their own holiday special on Hulu, and they’ll be taking a live show on tour in the fall. Which is great for those of us who need to stop looking at screens and start reading actual human facial cues. But in the midst of telling us stories from the road — from backstage mishaps to unruly fans trying to correct Monsoon’s knowledge of White Christmas — came some startling revelations (cue dramatic music.)

www.vulture.com

Stanley Tucci
Bendelacreme
Rupaul
#Jinkx Monsoon#Hulu
Entertainment
Starbucks
Instagram
Celebrities
NFLHarper's Bazaar

Ryan Murphy's New Show Will Cover the Love Story of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bassette Kennedy

Famed '90s couple John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bassette Kennedy are the newest cultural icons to get the Ryan Murphy treatment. FX announced yesterday that it is developing two new series with the American Horror Story creator, ahead of the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story. Per Deadline, the two new limited anthology series will expand Murphy's American Story banner, which has covered sensational cultural moments throughout history, including the O.J. Simpson murder trial and the murder of fashion magnate Gianni Versace.
TV & VideosVulture

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Recap: Drag Tots in Tiaras

While this has been an overall successful installment of All Stars, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that it’s starting to feel like a marathon. Up until now, we’ve been dutifully chugging along, keeping a good pace, and checking our cute little runner’s watch (idk, I do NOT do cardio). But this week, we find ourselves at the base of Heartbreak Hill. Yes, we’ve whittled the queens down to a strong top four, but (if the cliffhanger is any indication) next week we may be right back to top five again. Combine that vague, anticipatory exhaustion with a challenge that falls on the “filler” end of the spectrum and a disappointing lip sync and we’ve got ourselves a weak episode. But much like a marathon runner, we shall persevere! So take your weird runner’s goo out of your unfashionable utility-belt thingy, slurp it down, and journey onward with me.
CelebritiesVulture

Doja Cat Is Hosting the VMAs, Get Into It (Yuh)

Looks like Doja Cat feels like hostin’ somethin’, too. The pop star is set to emcee the VMAs on September 12, she announced on Twitter. “Wowowowowowow 🤯,” she wrote. Agreed! The news comes just a day after Doja Cat was announced as one of the MTV show’s performers, joining a lineup including Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, the Foo Fighters, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Twenty One Pilots. The reigning Push Best New Artist, Doja Cat is up for five Video Music Awards this year, including both Artist and Video of the Year, for “Kiss Me More” with SZA. And it all comes just two months after she released her third album, Planet Her. There’s so much more we, er, need to know now: Will she be bringing out SZA, the Weeknd, Ariana Grande, or (God forbid) Grimes? Does she get to vape onstage? And most importantly, where does MTV draw the line on sex jokes? We’ll find out on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET, when the awards air from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Beauty & FashionHuffingtonPost

Kat Dennings Gives Fiancé Andrew W.K. A ‘Bridal’ Makeover And It’s Freaking Adorable

No amount of concealer can cover up this couple’s feelings for each other. Kat Dennings seems to be amusing herself during a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases by staying home and posting irreverent, yet very good, makeup tutorials to her Instagram page. And over the weekend, the “WandaVision” star hinted to her fans that her fiancé, Andrew W.K., had joined her in the fun, albeit begrudgingly.
CelebritiesVulture

Kacey Musgraves Takes Her Heartbreak on the Road in ‘justified’ Video

If Kacey Musgraves’s last album was about the intoxicating and uncomplicated joy of being in love, her latest album, star-crossed, is shaping up to be a much darker record. Her latest single from the album, “justified” sees the country singer walking us through her breakup, acknowledging that “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line.” The music video for the candid, punchy track, which is actually a clip from the upcoming star-crossed film, finds Musgraves on the road, seemingly moving on from “a fun, strange summer.” Golden hour is clearly behind her as Musgraves speeds through desert and forest, listening to a Loveline-esque radio show. The song’s angry chorus, “If I need just a little more time to deal with the fact / That you shoulda treated me right / Then I’m more than just a little justified,” takes on a different, painful meaning by the bridge, which has Musgraves admitting that there’s more than enough blame to go around. star-crossed drops on September 10.
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

American Horror Story: Double Feature

American Horror Story is back with a double dose of terror for its 10th season. The FX anthology series from mega-producer Ryan Murphy has returned two years after its last installment, 1984, with new takes on two classic horror stories in one jam-packed season. American Horror Story: Double Feature takes place in two parts over 10 episodes, with Part 1: Red Tide following a writer (Finn Wittrock) and his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and daughter, who move to Cape Cod seeking inspiration in a strange town.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Demi Moore shares new heartbreak with fans

Demi Moore has spoken of her grief following the death of one of her close friends. The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the passing of talented painter Ilona Royce Smithkin. She was 101. Sharing a snapshot of the pair together, Demi wrote: "My beautiful friend @ilonaroycesmithkin passed peacefully...
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.

