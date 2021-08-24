BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Almost Had a Feud

Looks like Doja Cat feels like hostin’ somethin’, too. The pop star is set to emcee the VMAs on September 12, she announced on Twitter. “Wowowowowowow 🤯,” she wrote. Agreed! The news comes just a day after Doja Cat was announced as one of the MTV show’s performers, joining a lineup including Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, the Foo Fighters, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Twenty One Pilots. The reigning Push Best New Artist, Doja Cat is up for five Video Music Awards this year, including both Artist and Video of the Year, for “Kiss Me More” with SZA. And it all comes just two months after she released her third album, Planet Her. There’s so much more we, er, need to know now: Will she be bringing out SZA, the Weeknd, Ariana Grande, or (God forbid) Grimes? Does she get to vape onstage? And most importantly, where does MTV draw the line on sex jokes? We’ll find out on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET, when the awards air from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.