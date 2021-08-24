Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘It just feels safer’: the Australian musicians pivoting from an industry in crisis

By Kelly Burke
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hroOz_0bbUUjPk00

Australian musician Ali Barter was touring her second album in New York when Covid-19 hit.

“I had gigs in America, in Europe, a residency in London; I was going on tour with another band, I was going to go to Mexico,” the Melbourne singer says.

Instead, she returned to Victoria to watch her industry crumble.

An estimated $84m in music industry revenue has been lost due to border closures and restrictions in the past two months alone, according to joint data collection from the Australian Music Industry Network and the Australian Festival Association.

Related: Renewed calls for federal protection for Australia’s live performance industry

With Australia reeling from the Delta strain, major festivals including Splendour and Bluesfest have been cancelled for the second year running, with an estimated 7,000 gigs and live events cancelled each week .

Strict restrictions and slow vaccination rates, coupled with unpredictable snap lockdowns, have made it impossible for musicians to plan tours and promote albums; and with many music industry workers ineligible for jobkeeper (which ceased on 28 March this year) and federal grants schemes failing to trickle down, there are rising concerns that government rescue packages aren’t reaching the people who need it.

Many of those people are musicians, in an industry that was worth $1.8bn to the national economy in 2019. And in 2021, some of those musicians are pivoting away from the industry to find work elsewhere.

Barter made the decision to embark on a psychology degree at Deakin University.

Moving myself into study just feels safer than hanging all my hopes on another record.

Ali Barter

“I’m 35 and it feels like I’m looking down a barrel … being at the level that I was at, with a bit of a following, but still sort of cutting my teeth.

“I thought, if the world keeps going the way it is, I’ll be 38 before I know it. Moving myself into study right now just feels safer than hanging all my hopes on writing and producing another record.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20A0eq_0bbUUjPk00
Australian singer-songwriter Ali Barter is now studying psychology. Photograph: Kane Hibberd

Apart from a safety net, her new career path has also offered a distraction.

“Without being able to concentrate on study I think the hopelessness and the emptiness and the pointlessness of it all would become very overwhelming,” she says.

“Everything was taking off, and now it’s just stopped. Mentally, I just can’t think about that. It’s too devastating.”

‘The industry is eating into itself’

Barter isn’t alone. Earlier this month Aria-nominated Alex Lahey wrote an open letter to the prime minister, Scott Morrison, calling for a clearer roadmap out of the crisis – including an insurance scheme and wage subsidies program for the arts and entertainment industry.

“I have seen some of the most talented individuals turn their backs on what were once promising careers as performers, venue workers and crew,” Lahey wrote.

Without more support, she continued, “the industry is eating into itself” – a situation that risked “leaving our country void of a generation’s worth of live performance talent and crew”.

That musicians would moonlight in other professions to supplement their income is nothing new. A study conducted by Griffith University just prior to the arrival of the pandemic found that far from the “starving artist” myth, almost half of the 600 musicians surveyed combined music and non-music work in highly entrepreneurial ways.

But for those reliant on casual work in the hospitality industry, Covid-19 lockdowns have presented a double whammy.

Pre-pandemic, 12% of the musicians surveyed by Griffith University said they were thinking about leaving the industry – the most common reasons being financial stress, lack of income and caring responsibilities.

According to I Lost My Gig data , a national survey of 2,000 professionals working in the live music industry, including crew as well as performers, just 7% of respondents reported they were operating at a pre-Covid level in 2021.

Well over half of the respondents said they had had to look for work in other industries, although it was not stipulated whether that decision to leave the music industry would be permanent.

“Some will come back because of their passion for the industry,” says Tony Moran, a spokesperson for CrewCare, which provides a national support network to backstage and technical personnel in the industry.

“But I have numerous anecdotal evidence which suggests many of those who have sought employment elsewhere will not be returning.

“It’s chronic and not yet fully appreciated or understood, and there is already a significant skills shortage being experienced across the live production sector, despite the lack of work on offer.”

Moran says one production and staging supplier that operates down the entire eastern seaboard has reduced its workforce from 200 to 20 casual workers in the past 18 months. A major Victorian crewing supplier has recently reported a 95% drop in revenue to CrewCare.

‘Never sell out’

On the same day Lahey sent her letter, James Tidswell – the guitarist of multiple Aria-winning band Violent Soho – tweeted that he’d also found new work: driving a tractor. “Last year I got two number one albums,” he wrote. “This year I got a job.”

The electropop singer/songwriter Phebe Starr has also pivoted. Her 2012 single Alone With You has been used in a Samsung commercial, the 2015 film A Million Happy Nows, and the TV series Dance Academy and Offspring. Now based in Los Angeles, Starr returned home to Australia early in 2020 to renew her visa, but ended up spending the pandemic in her mother’s house in Bellingen when she should have been preparing for the release and tour of her debut album.

Early in 2021 Starr accepted a job in the educational unit of Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum, working with adults with disabilities, with a focus on movement and music. She’s enjoyed the shift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uj3Ak_0bbUUjPk00
Phebe Starr performing at the Avalon nightclub in Hollywood. Photograph: Ana Karotkaya Photo/Phebe Starr

“It’s reconnected me with a community again and given me more stability,” says Starr, who admits that earlier in the pandemic she was trying to overcome depression and waning self-confidence.

“I don’t have to worry about the instability of the arts for the next two years ... I just need to do something positive with the immediate response ... it’s a bit like live performance, just with a smaller audience. It’s great.”

Her debut album, Heavy Metal Flower Petal, has been postponed twice, with a new date set for 22 September.

“I spent the last three years writing that album and I didn’t want it to come out in the heat of the pandemic,” she says. “[But] I’m so sick of not releasing – I’ve decided I’m gonna have to release anyway.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bb5mI_0bbUUjPk00
Georgia Maq from the trio Camp Cope is a trained nurse, working for the Victorian government’s Covid-19 response team. Photograph: Jo Duck

Georgia Maq, meanwhile, had already completed her nursing degree when her band Camp Cope took off. With no tours on the horizon, she has made her way back to the profession – and is now part of the Victorian government’s Covid-19 response team, working at testing facilities and vaccination hubs. Sometimes, Maq finds herself working alongside singer/songwriter Gordi, who also returned to her medical career last year.

“When the pandemic happened, I thought, well I’ve got this skill set that not a lot of people have, that I’ve never really used,” Maq says. “And now I need to use it to meet the moment.

“I absolutely miss [live performance], of course, but I don’t get too bummed out when we miss shows because take a look around, there’s bigger things going on.”

‘As it turns out, I love it’

Some are relishing the opportunity to work in industries with physical demands that keep them fit and active – including DJ Jess McGuire, whose friend offered her work as a removalist after her income vanished overnight.

“I was an almost-39-year-old woman with no experience as a removalist so I wasn’t really prime recruitment material ... but I thought it would be a good way of getting fit.

“Weirdly, as it turns out, I love it. I have this really great job where everyone who works there is a musician or a creative or a really interesting person ... This job has been a small sanity in a very insane 18 months.

“I’m fitter than I have ever been,” she says. “Instead of just floating around during the week and waiting for the weekend when the [DJ] work kicks in, I have this job that has been a godsend in every possible sense physically and mentally.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7SOW_0bbUUjPk00
DJ Jess McGuire, second from left, in her new job. Photograph: Jess McGuire

Francis Fogliani is a live music technician who used to work at major festivals like Falls and Day on the Green, as well as at Melbourne’s Palais and Forum theatres. He already held rigger and scaffolding licences, allowing him to secure full-time work in a steel factory during the pandemic – but other colleagues weren’t so lucky.

“I have a lot of friends [in the music industry] who haven’t been able to find other work and they haven’t qualified for any of the [government] payments, they’ve slipped through the criteria cracks,” Fogliani says. “They’re definitely struggling.”

The Melbourne-born soprano Natalie Peluso has been an opera singer for 25 years – but her last role was almost two years ago, singing Eurydice for Opera Queensland’s production of Orpheus & Eurydice in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ju3qd_0bbUUjPk00
Natalie Peluso, centre, in the 2018 Opera Queensland production of The Merry Widow. Photograph: Opera Queensland

She says the constant shutdowns of the pandemic added stress to what was already becoming an unliveable career, with companies tending to contract younger, cheaper singers well before Covid took hold.

Like Barter, Peluso is now studying psychology. “I guess you could say this decision for me was merely solidified by the pandemic rather than as a consequence of the pandemic,” she says. “I could see the writing on the wall.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lahey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Musicians#Australian Government#Entertainment Industry#Jobkeeper#Deakin University#Griffith University#Pre Covid#Crewcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
AustraliaThe Guardian

Introducing Australia Reads

The Guardian is editorially independent. And we want to keep our journalism open and accessible to all. But we increasingly need our readers to fund our work.
Musicthebrag.com

Could Gladys Berejiklian actually save the music industry?

NSW Liberal government, the party who were single-handedly responsible for killing Sydney’s nightlife with pro-property developer “lockout” laws could actually be the party to show the nation that living with COVID is possible, and if successful, Gladys Berejiklian will be the premier who presents a compelling model to the rest of the country to (God willing) bring live music back to Australia.
CelebritiesNME

Tyler, The Creator announces tour of Australia and New Zealand for 2022

Tyler, The Creator has today (August 23) announced he’ll be taking ‘Call Me If You Get Lost‘ on the road across Australia and New Zealand next year. The ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ tour will take place from July 26-August 2. These dates coincide with the festival Splendour In The Grass, which the Flowerboy is set to headline in Byron Bay on Sunday July 24.
Musichappymag.tv

‘Everybody Knows’ podcast tackles toxicity in the Australian music industry

New podcast series Everybody Knows is set to tackle controversies that have marred the Australian music industry in recent years. Just two weeks ago, Happy discussed the problematic workplace culture that was spoiling Universal Music Australia’s reputation. Even then, these issues were coming off the back end of Sony Music’s...
WorldRefinery29

Mirror Mirror Shows The Ugly Side Of The Australian Beauty Industry

It's no secret that the cosmetic surgery industry, advertising and social media have a profound impact on the way many Australians shape their views about their appearance. Australia recorded almost 203,000 cosmetic procedures in 2018, including breast augmentations, brow lifts, non-surgical fat reduction and more, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.
MusicThe Guardian

‘We were called heretics and ostracised’: the Stranglers on fights, drugs and finally growing up

As Jean-Jacques Burnel drily admits, the Stranglers had “a bad reputation for quite a while”. During the punk years, their many outrages ranged from being escorted out of Sweden by police with machine-guns (twice) to gaffer-taping a music journalist to the Eiffel Tower, 400ft up, upside down, without his trousers. However, the singer and bass player says the biggest outcry actually came when they got themselves a keyboard player.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Musicians Warning Fans About the Music Industry

It’s no secret that the music industry is filled with countless pitfalls and scams. It’s especially difficult to be an artist in the industry, and these successful musicians used their platform to warn fans. Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan dropped some truth bombs about the music industry on The Joe...
MusicNME

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay named among headliners of Global Citizen Live 2021

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay have both been announced among the headliners of next month’s Global Citizen Live concerts. The charity gigs will take place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream on September 25. Further details of Global Citizen Live have been announced today (August...
MusicGreenwichTime

How NFTs Are Set to Disrupt the Music Industry

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have exploded in popularity over the last few months, driving millions of dollars in sales throughout the art community, with many brands and personalities in the entertainment and music industries also getting in on the action. There have been some mind-boggling numbers reported in the music industry,...
Musicthebrag.com

Q&A: Apple Music Up Next Local, AViVA

We’re excited to announce that the next artist to be announced as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is none other than the electrifying alt-pop artist, AViVA. Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Five men ADMIT they have Covid and were supposed to be isolating when police found them hanging out at a table together in a Sydney hotspot not even wearing masks

Five men admitted they had Covid-19 and should have been isolating after they were caught maskless at a public table together in a Sydney hotspot. NSW Police said officers approached the men about 11.30am on Monday after spotting them sitting at a table on the footpath on Optimism Street in Leppington in Sydney's south-west.

Comments / 0

Community Policy