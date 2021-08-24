36-year-old Baker police lieutenant dies of COVID on the day before his wedding

A Baker, La., police lieutenant and mentor for the children of his community succumbed to COVID on the day before he was supposed to get married. Lt. Demarcus Dunn, 36, had postponed his wedding from July 2020 and rescheduled it for August 14, 2021, but as he prepared for the nuptials, he came down with the coronavirus. He passed away August 13, leaving behind three children aged 13, 5 and 1 and a grieving fiancée.