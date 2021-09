The Rock’s doppelgänger actually spoke out since getting the spotlight on social media this week. Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields say down with Alabama.com to talk about the entire spectacle. The Great One himself caught wind of the police officer on Twitter and thanked him for the job he’s done. For Fields, he’s just happy to have people smiling at his looks. The policeman has drawn comparisons between The Rock and Vin Diesel. So, the joke is absolutely not lost on him at all. Once things hit social media, it’s hard to get the torrent of attention to die down. This would definitely qualify for Fields as he doesn’t exactly mind the extra fervor as long as people remember he’s a real person. Check out what he had to say down below.