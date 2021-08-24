Elevate your audio: Blue Yeti X microphone is $140 today (save $60)

I used to cover conventions as a producer and cameraman and that meant conducting lots of interviews from crowded show floors. Because we wanted to stay light and mobile, we ran two mics directly into the XLR audio inputs on our video camera: one for the on-air host and the other for whoever she interviewed. The set-up worked, but it had two big problems. First, we could only use two microphones, and interviewing more than one person meant having them share a mic on-camera. Frankly, that looks a little lame. Much more significantly, we had no way to broadcast live and by the time our stories were uploaded that evening from a computer, we were often scooped by teams with expensive livestreaming technology. If I could take one piece of recording equipment back in time with me and do it all over again, I’d pack the Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X.