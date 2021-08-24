Elevate your audio: Blue Yeti X microphone is $140 today (save $60)
Blue Yeti microphones have been a staple accessory for podcasters and streamers for a long time, and even if you're just looking for a better mic for online classes or Zoom meetings, investing in one will take your audio to the next level. The Yeti X is a newer, upgraded version of the original Blue Yeti and, right now, you can pick up the World of Warcraft-edition Yeti X for $140 -- that's $60 off its $200 list price and $30 cheaper than the standard Yeti X.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0