Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Brandon Routh to lead the voice cast for Netflix's Magic: The Gathering

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Routh will play Gideon Jura in the animated TV adaptation of the popular Magic: The Gathering card game. “For those of you that don’t know, Gideon is known for being the strong guy who always stands up for what’s right, just and isn’t afraid to fight,” said Routh. “Now I understand why they hired me for this. Makes sense. But seriously, I’m really excited about this show and really proud and honored to be a part of it. I’m a huge Magic fan, I’ve been playing since I was 16. I’ve played many drafts over the years and have too many cards. More than I should.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Routh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#The Gathering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesourcommunitynow.com

Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation of 'Avatar' Finds Its Main Cast

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been drinking up news on the upcoming Netflix TV show like it's cactus juice. They already seem to have positive thoughts on the identity of the show's main cast, which was released this past week. At this time, Gordon Cormier will play titular...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Jeff Kline to Lead ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Animated Series at Netflix, Replacing Russo Brothers

Following the departure of Joe and Anthony Russo from the “Magic: The Gathering” project, Netflix has tapped Jeff Kline (“Transformers: Prime”) to executive produce and lead a new creative team for the CG-animated adaptation of the collectible fantasy trading card game. The show was first announced in June 2019. The Russos — known for their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe entries “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” and “Avengers: Endgame”–  were slated to executive produce the series and oversee the development of an all-new storyline that expands on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which...
TV & Videosdotesports.com

Magic: The Gathering Netflix series gets new showrunner amid Russo brothers’ departure

The Russo brothers are out as the showrunners for the animated Netflix adaptation of Magic: The Gathering with Jeff Kline stepping in to lead the show’s creative team. In an announcement first reported by Deadline, Kline will take over as the show’s creative lead. Kline was previously the showrunner for Transformers: Prime, another Hasbro property adapted for Netflix.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Legends Of Tomorrow And The Rookie Vet Brandon Routh Heading To Netflix For Next TV Role

Brandon Routh is heading to streaming television after stints on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow and ABC's The Rookie, and it's safe to say that his new project will take him in some very different directions than the DC Comics superhero series and Nathan Fillion-led crime drama. Routh landed a role on an upcoming Netflix project that will involve his voice talents rather than live action. Prepare for Brandon Routh as star of Magic: The Gathering!
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Netflix’s ‘The Chair’ Review: Sandra Oh Works Her Magic in Academia

In a time when real-life clickbait articles about political showdowns on university campuses read like repetitive, unfunny satire, “The Chair” manages to bring a light touch to a topic that tends to be high on self-seriousness and low on actual stakes. It’s largely thanks to Sandra Oh’s ability to humanize anything that this Netflix limited series (from showrunner Amanda Peet and the producers of “Game of Thrones”) manages to avoid taking the lowest-hanging fruit at every turn.
TV SeriesComicBook

HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Won't Be Your Average Superhero Story According to Star

Green Lantern is getting an HBO Max series and Finn Wittrock says that it won’t be your average superhero story. He is playing fan-favorite Guy Gardner in the upcoming show. A lot of Green Lantern fans have been nervous about this project before seeing even a second of it. It would be hard to blame them after the drama surrounding the Ryan Reynolds movie. But, in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Wittrock says that Green Lantern fans are going to enjoy what’s going on during the HBO Max show. Seth Grahame-Smith is the showrunner for the project and bringing the wild universe of DC Comics to a smaller screen. WanrerMedia has been hyping up the superhero content with Stargirl, Titans, and the upcoming Peacemaker series all getting some spotlight. But, Green Lantern is something that fans have been waiting for an eternity for.
TV SeriesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Live-Action Adaptation Reveals First Images

It’s been quite some time since Netflix announced their live-action Cowboy Bebop. Now, we finally get to see our first look at Netflix’s take on the iconic sci-fi anime. Back in November 2018, Netflix officially announced their live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Inspired by the massively popular anime series that aired in the late ’90s, this live-action take has been in production for a while. But now we get to have a first look at the images as well as the premiere date.
TV SeriesEngadget

Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series arrives on November 19th

Netflix's live-action adaptation of classic anime has been a long time coming, and the show finally has a release date. The 10-episode first season will start streaming on November 19th. Although hasn't posted a trailer just yet, it provided a first proper look at Cowboy Bebop in a bunch of...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Brandon Routh, Javicia Leslie, And More Star In The Flash Season 8 Crossover Event

With full-scale Arrowverse crossovers still not a viable option at this point, The CW is electing to go down another route next season. It’s previously been revealed that The Flash season 8 would kick off with an epic five-part event. Now the full line-up of heroes and villains we can expect to appear in the crossover has been revealed, and the list of names promises that the storyline will not disappoint.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 spoilers: Brandon Routh, Chyler Leigh on board

We’ve heard for a while that The Flash season 8 was going to be doing some epic stuff at the start of the season, but we had no idea it would be something like this. Today, The CW confirmed that a five-episode arc at the start of season 8, entitled Armageddon, is going to bring back a number of familiar faces to work alongside Team Flash. Some of the performers appearing in this arc include Brandon Routh (The Atom), Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Katherine McNamara (Mia Queen), Osric Chau (Ryan Choi), Tom Cavanagh (Reverse Flash), and Neal McDonough (Damien Darhk).
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Creepy Benedict Cumberbatch Leads All-Star Cast In Netflix's The Power Of The Dog Trailer

The internet has been buzzing of late over the finally released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. A big part of what people are talking about is the significant presence of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. While Strange will get his own new movie before too long, he's also going to be a big part of the new Spider-Man film this December. However, before fans get a chance to see him play the marvel hero, they're going to see him in a very different sort of role. The first trailer for Netflix's The Power of the Dog is here, and it's got Cumberbatch looking incredibly creepy, but with an incredible cast backing him up.
TV SeriesFanSided

Fear The Walking Dead’s Zoe Colletti cast in Netflix, Boo, Bitch

It wasn’t too long ago we watched as Fear the Walking Dead ended its sixth season with a bang. The nuclear bombs that cult leader Teddy (John Glover) set off exploded, and many died. This included Dakota, who Zoe Colletti played. There was no love lost on losing Dakota, but Colletti was an outstanding actress and a sad loss to the series. Now we will get to see her in Netflix’s new comedy, Boo, Bitch.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Bridget Regan to Play Iconic Villain Poison Ivy in ‘Batwoman’ Season 3

The Last Ship star Bridget Regan has landed a recurring role in The CW’s Batwoman as one of DC’s most iconic supervillains, Poison Ivy. Regan will appear in the upcoming third season of the superhero drama as former botany student of Gotham University, Pamela Isley (aka Poison Ivy). A once passionate and brilliant scientist with aims to change the world for the better, her plans shift after she is experimented on by a colleague and injected with various plant toxins, transforming her into the legendary Batman villain.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix revives Manifest with a super-sized fourth and final season

The missing plane drama, which NBC canceled in June after three seasons, has been saved by Netflix with a 20-episode Season 4 order. In a nod to fans, Netflix waited until today, "828 Day" (8/28) at 8:28 a.m. PT, for the pickup to be announced. "As is customary for series on Netflix, the 20-episode season will be split into multiple parts," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. Andreeva added that Warner Bros. TV began negotiations with the show's stars to return earlier this month. "I hear stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have closed deals for the final season," says Andreeva. "J.R. Ramirez also is believed to be set, while Parveen Kaur remains in negotiations, along with some or all of the remaining series regulars: Luna Blaise, Matt Long and Jack Messina. (Long is also a series regular on the NBC drama pilot Getaway with one-year that would allow him to also do Manifest subject to synching up dates.) Warner Bros. TV is not commenting but I hear that the new deals for the cast, whose original contracts expired in June, include sizable pay increases. The Manifest actors all participated in the #SaveManifest campaign which helped keep the show at the top of the Netflix streaming rankings — and ultimately bring it back from the dead." Creator Jeff Rake and his cast reacted to the news, with Rake tweeting: "Who did this? YOU did this. WHO did this? YOU DID THIS!" ALSO: Here are eight questions about the final season.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Cobra Kai co-creator offers tips on how to successfully reboot classic shows and movies

"DON’T rely on nostalgia," says Hayden Schlossberg, who co-created the just-renewed Netflix series with Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald. "Callbacks bring back memories, but they don’t tell a story. Even hard-core fans will tune out if they aren’t hooked into a compelling plot with great characters. The key is using nostalgia to create something new and exciting." He adds: "DON’T argue with the fans. There is nothing more futile than trying to convince fans who didn’t like something that they are wrong. If there is division in the fan base, let the fans argue among themselves. That is part of the fun."
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Netflix’s ‘Addams Family’ Prequel Casts Nevermore Academy Students

Netflix’s upcoming “Addams Family” prequel series centered on Wednesday Addams has filled out its roster of Nevermore Academy students, adding 10 to the Tim Burton-produced coming-of-age tale. Joining the series are Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome...
TV SeriesFanSided

Thora Birch and Jamie McShane cast in Netflix’s Wednesday series

The Walking Dead Universe actors Thora Birch and Jamie McShane have been cast in Netflix’s live-action series Wednesday. Tim Burton is directing the series in his first televised directorial effort. Thora Birch played Mary/Gamma in Alpha’s group The Whisperers. She and her sister Frances joined the Whisperers after several failed...
TV & VideosGamespot

Tim Burton's Netflix Series Adds 10 Actors To Ensemble Cast

Wednesday, Tim Burton's upcoming series reimagining The Addams Family, has just added 10 more actors to its ensemble cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new actors come after the already impressive recent announcement that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will be starring, respectively, as Morticia and Gomez Addams. Via...

Comments / 0

Community Policy