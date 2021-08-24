Could Mayim Bialik end up hosting Jeopardy! full-time?

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, who stepped down as host after just nine days following a sexism row, has been removed from the long-running US television quiz show entirely, its studio said Tuesday. Richards had been named to replace Alex Trebek, who died of cancer last year, but his tenure in the presenting slot was cut short by controversy over past employment discrimination lawsuits and the emergence this month of disparaging comments he made involving multiple women. Sony Pictures Television informed employees on Tuesday that Richards "will no longer be serving as (executive producer) of Wheel [of Fortune] and Jeopardy! effective immediately." "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks," wrote executive Suzanne Prete.