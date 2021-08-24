Could Mayim Bialik end up hosting Jeopardy! full-time?
TMZ reports the game show is "willing to bend over backwards" to accommodate Bialik's schedule "in order to bank as many episodes with her hosting the daily syndicated version, with the ultimate goal of her taking over full-time." Bialik has signed on to guest-host 15 episodes following Mike Richards' resignation as host last week. TMZ had reported that Bialik was the top choice to succeed Alex Trebek, but she's locked in with her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat.www.primetimer.com
