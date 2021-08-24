Cancel
NBA

How Will Celtics Use Marcus Smart Going Forward? Ime Udoka Shares Thoughts

By Logan Mullen
NESN
 7 days ago
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. Marcus Smart is locked back in long-term with the Boston Celtics, and now they need to figure out how they’ll use him. New head coach Ime Udoka is a big fan of Smart, who under Brad Stevens’...

