Logansport, IN

Logansport Children’s Choir holding auditions August 24-26, 2021

By Logansport Children’s Choir
casscountyonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on August 24, 2021 by Logansport Children’s Choir. The Logansport Children’s Choir will be holding auditions for prospective new members on Tuesday, August 24th, Wednesday, August 25th, OR Thursday, August 26th from 3:30-5:30 each day in the Logansport High School choir room. Auditions are open to boys in grades 3-8 and girls in grades 3-12 from all public, private, and home-schools in Cass County and the surrounding area. Auditions will take approximately 10 minutes and students do not need to have a prepared song. Parents are welcome – and encouraged – to attend the audition. Please use Door 12 (in the back of LHS across from the Berry Patch) to enter the school and follow the signs to the choir room. For more information, visit the LCC website at www.logansportchildrenschoir.org or contact Tim Cahalan at 574-721-6250.

www.casscountyonline.com

