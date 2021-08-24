Qualified.com Introduces Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere

‘Sell more products, reduce churn, and onboard new customers in their native language…’. Videommerce officially unveiled its SaaS platform dedicated to helping startups, entrepreneurs, and SMBs build interactive relationships with their customers using dynamic, clickable videos that grab attention and deliver content for exciting, personalized, and fully customizable experiences. Videommerce’s software allows users to upload Google Slides and build attention-grabbing presentations through a series of drag-and-drop scene layers, photos, text editing, animations, and more – all with full editing control. And with an extensive voiceover library of over 10,000 pre-recordings, Videommerce allows you to give each interactive video a professional yet personal touch. Videommerce offers a free introductory plan to get clients started.