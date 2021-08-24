Cancel
Qualified.com Introduces Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere

Today, Qualified, the conversational sales and marketing platform for companies that use Salesforce, introduced two new products: Qualified for Outbound and Qualified Anywhere. Qualified for Outbound seamlessly integrates Qualified with leading sales engagement platforms, like Outreach, and Qualified Anywhere brings the entire power of the Qualified platform to iOS and Android. These products are designed to help Qualified’s customers meet with their target accounts and VIP buyers faster than ever before, right on their website.

