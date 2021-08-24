Cancel
Annie Live! finds its Annie with newcomer Celina Smith

Smith won the little orphan Annie role on the NBC live TV musical after a nationwide search. “Already a triple threat at the age of 12, Smith will light up center stage with an all-star ensemble that includes Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace and Tituss Burgess as Rooster," says NBC.

