Annie Live! finds its Annie with newcomer Celina Smith

Welteroth, the former Teen Vogue editor who joined the CBS daytime talk show full-time in January, is the second The Talk co-host to exit this month, after Carrie Ann Inaba, and the third this year, after Sharon Osbourne. Welteroth's departure means there are only three co-hosts for the start of the new season on Sept. 13: Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and the recently hired Jerry O’Connell, who replaced Osbourne. Underwood, the longest-serving The Talk star who joined the show in 2011, is also the only co-host who was with the show at the start of the 2020-2021 TV season. (Kloots joined The Talk with Welteroth in January following Eve's departure.) “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented,” said Welteroth in a statement. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for. I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: When the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”