Apple, earlier this week, announced that it has reached a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by the developers in the United States. Post court approval, the developers in the United States will be able to share information on how to pay for purchases outside of their iOS app or the App Store. Currently, Apple doesn’t allow the developers to directly contact the users informing them about alternate payment methods outside of their apps or App Store — such as PayPal or directly paying via links in the email. However, the Cupertino giant has decided to scrap the policy.