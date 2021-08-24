Greg Harrington's Solo Violin Transcription of Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor

Combining jazz and electronic music can sometimes be a hit-or-miss affair. Often it seems musicians were shoved together in ill-fitting combinations in order to produce what felt like novelty records. If the participants did appreciate both styles of music, they nevertheless failed to assimilate the language of the other genre. This is no longer the case as enough time has elapsed for true cross-fertilization to take place. The new album Echolocation featuring cornet by Graham Haynes and electronics by Submerged (aka Kurt Glück-Aeg) proves that musicians from these two worlds can come together and produce fascinating results.