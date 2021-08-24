Cancel
Greg Harrington's Solo Violin Transcription of Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor

theviolinchannel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Violin Channel caught up with Irish-born, New York-based violinist Greg Harrington to ask what inspired him to transcribe this iconic work. “I approached it almost with a symphonic feel of tone and color,” he told The Violin Channel. “I also wanted to create a work in the vein of Nathan Milstein and Eugène Ysaÿe's writing as they both were such an influence and inspiration to me.”

theviolinchannel.com

