The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Lives Up to Its Crazy Hype

Since at least June, fans have been rabidly awaiting the first trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer—so much so that the movie’s official Twitter account has commented on the situation multiple times over. For those not plugged into the MCU hype cycle, there’s a very good reason that Tom Holland’s third solo Spidey flick is receiving so much attention: the movie has long been rumored to feature the return of several villains—Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, among others—who first appeared in the Spider-Man films that starred Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Oh, and if the rumors are to be believed, those two Spider-Men will also appear to help Holland’s version of the character. It all sounded crazy—and then Loki introduced the famous-from-the-comic-books idea of the “multiverse,” or multiple realities, into the MCU.