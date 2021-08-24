Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Lives Up to Its Crazy Hype

By William Goodma n
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since at least June, fans have been rabidly awaiting the first trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer—so much so that the movie’s official Twitter account has commented on the situation multiple times over. For those not plugged into the MCU hype cycle, there’s a very good reason that Tom Holland’s third solo Spidey flick is receiving so much attention: the movie has long been rumored to feature the return of several villains—Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, among others—who first appeared in the Spider-Man films that starred Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Oh, and if the rumors are to be believed, those two Spider-Men will also appear to help Holland’s version of the character. It all sounded crazy—and then Loki introduced the famous-from-the-comic-books idea of the “multiverse,” or multiple realities, into the MCU.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jk Simmons
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Willem Dafoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Spidey#Marvel#No Way Home#Time#Mephisto#Aunt May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Unexpected DC Film Is Dominating The Netflix Most-Watched Chart

HBO Max might be the default home of DC movies, but Netflix‘s line-up is nothing to sniff at. Subscribers in various territories have access to Batman (1989), the Christopher Nolan trilogy, Man of Steel, Watchmen, and an impressively wide selection of DC animated features. But right now there’s a DC movie skyrocketing up the rankings that nobody expected to make a comeback: 2010’s The Losers.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Marisa Tomei Responds To Trailer Reactions

Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Marisa Tomei responded to fans’ reaction to the trailer. Marisa Tomei is the third actress to play Aunt May Parker in a live-action Spider-Man film, following the footsteps of Rosemary Harris and Sally Field. The Academy Award-winning actress was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War and has since appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, she is set to return in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Tony Stark is High as Hell in Iron Man #11 [Preview]

JUN210693 – IRON MAN #11 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99. (W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Alex Ross. After bringing down an Ultimo robot nearly singlehandedly, Iron Man continues to investigate the strange and small colony on the remote planet where he's been marooned. Life here seems perfect…but is it? And who's possibly pulling the strings behind its delicate design? As Tony digs deeper for answers, an astral projection of Hellcat warns him that Korvac is still the biggest threat they all face…unless Tony gives into addiction, this time in the form of pain medication for his many injuries. FEATURING ANOTHER APPEARANCE BY EVERYONE'S FAVORITE ARMORED CANADIAN HERO, AVRO-X! Plus: STILT-MAN!
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Love Threatens The World In First Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer! WATCH!

Sony doesn’t have the best track record with leaks… but at least they have a new plan in place: it’s called “screw it, put it out anyway!”. As you may have seen trending wildly on Twitter all day, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked Monday morning, and either it was only a few hours early… or Sony caught wind of the leak and decided to drop the vid ahead of schedule.
MoviesNew Haven Register

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer officially drops, multiverse villains descend on Tom Holland

The official trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is finally here, following a Sunday night leak on social media. Sony Motion Pictures Group CEO Tom Rothman introduced the trailer, with remarks from Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. The clip sees Peter Parker face his most brutal foe to date — the past. After nearly a year of speculation, the trailer confirms the multiverse plot of “No Way Home,” which will bring Holland together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.
TV SeriesBBC

What is What If? Marvel's new show on Disney+

The latest superhero show on Disney+ is reimagining the events of the Marvel cinematic universe by asking the question: 'What if?'. The new series, which is animated, allows fans to watch a different version of movie moments, using pre-existing characters and scenarios from the films and tweaking them as if something happened slightly differently to what we're used to.
MoviesNME

‘What If…?’ first look review: Marvel’s ‘Sliding Doors’ moments

“Time. Space. Reality: it’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility. Where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities…” There’s a touch of The Twilight Zone to the opening narration of Marvel Studios’ first foray into animation – a series of standalone episodes that imagines what might be different if some tiny detail of the MCU happened in a different way. What if Peggy Carter took the super serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T’Challa got picked up by alien pirates instead of Peter Quill? What if a zombie virus infected The Avengers?
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Creator Reveals Season 2 Scripts Are Almost Done

We’re only one episode into Marvel’s What If…?, but there’s already been plenty of talk about what the future holds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first foray into animation, which isn’t that much of a surprise when a second season was confirmed to be in development a long time ago.
MoviesCinema Blend

3 Reasons Why A Star Wars And Marvel Crossover Shouldn't Happen

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney owns two of the largest pop culture franchises in the world, and if the powers that be really wanted to, they could marry the Star Wars and Marvel universes into one shared franchise. In fact, the head writer for Marvel's What If...?, AC Bradley, recently spoke about how he pitched the idea about incorporating a Star Wars character in on the action, only to be shut down.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Todd McFarlane's SPAWN Movie Gets a New Screenwriter

It looks like Todd McFarlane’s Spawn movie isn’t dead yet. The project is still slowly moving forward as it was recently announced that a new screenwriter has jumped on board to help move the project along. That writer is Brian Tucker who previously worked on the 2013 film Broken City, which starred Russell Crowe and Mark Wahlberg. He hasn’t really done much else. Interesting choice for a writer as McFarlane previously boasted about how he had an Academy Award-winning writer working on the script a few years ago.
Moviesmxdwn.com

First Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Features Doctor Strange and Doctor Octopus, Hints at Return of Green Goblin

After numerous false alarms and an alleged low quality leak just yesterday, the actual first trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally arrived, including some special appearances from characters that fans have been waiting for. Though not including the other actors who are rumored to be making returns to their past iterations of Peter Parker, such as Tobey Maquire and Andrew Garfield, there is still plenty to see in this first look at the upcoming film.
MoviesComicBook

Michael Keaton Was Confused By Marvel Universe While Filming Morbius

Even Michael Keaton was having trouble keeping the connections of the Marvel Movie Universe straight while filming Sony's Morbius movie. Morbius is a spin-off of Sony's current Spider-Man movie franchise with Tom Holland, which sees Jared Leto play a scientist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure his own rare blood disease and ends up becoming a living vampire. Typical. The trailer for Morbius revealed that Michael Keaton has a cameo role reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming character, Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture. The fact that a Spider-Man movie character is showing up in one of Sony's spinoffs has been a big signal to fans - but just a signal of confusion for Michael Keaton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy