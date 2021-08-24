Fed up with potholes in Pittsburgh? Find out if your street will be paved

PITTSBURGH — An additional $4.7 million will be used this year for paving, ramp upgrades and repairs on dozens of Pittsburgh streets.

20th St. from Smallman St. to Penn Ave.

44th from Butler to Davison

44th from Sherrod to Penn

5th Ave from Bellefield to Ruskin

Arlington from Patch at Amanda to Patch at Locust

Bantam Way from Dunster to Dead End

Beechwood from Northumberland to Wilkins

Burham from Sumner to Eleanor

Calvin from 44th to 42nd

Carnahan from Winchester to Crane Ave

Cassina Way from Dunfermline to Homewood Ave.

Chalfont St from Gearing St to Estella Ave

Clarendon from S Fairmont to Roup (both dead ends)

Clawson St from Hamilton Ave to Dead End

Climax St. from Blanco Way to Taft Ave

Daleland from Avacoll to Dead End

Dix Way from Ashley St to Paulson Ave

E Kennedy Ave from Perrysville Ave to Goshen Street

Eckert from Lecky to Beaver/Preble

Ellsworth Ave from Morewood to Amberson

Elmbank from End to newly-incorporated segment

Exeter from Tesla (DE) to Frank St

Farmington from Park entrance to Simona Dr

Frampton Ave from Buffington Ave to Taft Ave

Goshen Street from Kennedy Ave to Hawkins Ave

Hazeldell St from Campo Way to Duffland

Highwood Street from Shadeland Ave to Dead End

Hilton St from Wymann to Herschell

Homestead from Commercial Street to Nevada St

Idlewild ST from Homewood Ave to Sterrett St

Ingomar from Wenzell Ave to Dead End

Isabella from Federal to Sandusky

Ivory Ave from Peachtree Ave to Rodenbaugh Ave

Juniata St from Manhattan to Chateau

Kensington St from S Braddock to Montrose ST

Kirsopp from 1200 block to Crane Ave

Kohne from Fisher to Henger

Liliac from Graphic to Delevan

Los Angeles Ave from Crosby to Shiras

Lowell from Shetland to Renfrew

Manetto Way from Station to Rodman

Mapledale Street

Marland Way from Wayside to Dead End

Metber Alley from Mary Street to Margaret Street

N Meadowcroft: 2400 block

N Taylor Ave from Day Way to Buena Vista St

N. Homewood Ave from Hermitage St. to Upland St.

Northumberland from Denniston to Shady Ave

Omaha Street from Merrimac to Bigham

Overbrook Blvd from Sawmill Blvd to Fairland

Overlook Dr from Panther Hollow Road to Schenley Oval turnaround

Paul Place

Perry Street from Wylie to Webster

Perrysville Ave from Charles St to Marshall Ave

Reamer from Brookline Blvd to Altmar

Renfrew from Vanilla Way to Winfield

S. Aiken Ave from Ellsworth to Baum

Sapphire Way from Panama to Lorigan

Schenley Dr lower golf course

Sheffield from Chateau to Manhattan

Sheridan Senior Center Lot

Sherlock Street from Kennedy Ave to Hawkins Ave

Siebert: Main

Stock St from Ollie to McElhinney Ave

Summit from 43rd to 44th

Tecumseh from Langhorn to Gertrude

Texola from Castlegate Ave to Briar Way

Traynor Way from Deely Street to Dead End

Viola Way from Watson to Catoctin

Walde St from Otilla to Farina

Wandless from Wylie to Centre

Wellington from Sterling to Clover

Wickliff from 53rd to 54th

Wilbur from Grogan to Georgia

Winfield from Shetland to Renfrew

Wooster from Wylie to Webster