Fed up with potholes in Pittsburgh? Find out if your street will be paved
PITTSBURGH — An additional $4.7 million will be used this year for paving, ramp upgrades and repairs on dozens of Pittsburgh streets.
20th St. from Smallman St. to Penn Ave.
44th from Butler to Davison
44th from Sherrod to Penn
5th Ave from Bellefield to Ruskin
Arlington from Patch at Amanda to Patch at Locust
Bantam Way from Dunster to Dead End
Beechwood from Northumberland to Wilkins
Burham from Sumner to Eleanor
Calvin from 44th to 42nd
Carnahan from Winchester to Crane Ave
Cassina Way from Dunfermline to Homewood Ave.
Chalfont St from Gearing St to Estella Ave
Clarendon from S Fairmont to Roup (both dead ends)
Clawson St from Hamilton Ave to Dead End
Climax St. from Blanco Way to Taft Ave
Daleland from Avacoll to Dead End
Dix Way from Ashley St to Paulson Ave
E Kennedy Ave from Perrysville Ave to Goshen Street
Eckert from Lecky to Beaver/Preble
Ellsworth Ave from Morewood to Amberson
Elmbank from End to newly-incorporated segment
Exeter from Tesla (DE) to Frank St
Farmington from Park entrance to Simona Dr
Frampton Ave from Buffington Ave to Taft Ave
Goshen Street from Kennedy Ave to Hawkins Ave
Hazeldell St from Campo Way to Duffland
Highwood Street from Shadeland Ave to Dead End
Hilton St from Wymann to Herschell
Homestead from Commercial Street to Nevada St
Idlewild ST from Homewood Ave to Sterrett St
Ingomar from Wenzell Ave to Dead End
Isabella from Federal to Sandusky
Ivory Ave from Peachtree Ave to Rodenbaugh Ave
Juniata St from Manhattan to Chateau
Kensington St from S Braddock to Montrose ST
Kirsopp from 1200 block to Crane Ave
Kohne from Fisher to Henger
Liliac from Graphic to Delevan
Los Angeles Ave from Crosby to Shiras
Lowell from Shetland to Renfrew
Manetto Way from Station to Rodman
Mapledale Street
Marland Way from Wayside to Dead End
Metber Alley from Mary Street to Margaret Street
N Meadowcroft: 2400 block
N Taylor Ave from Day Way to Buena Vista St
N. Homewood Ave from Hermitage St. to Upland St.
Northumberland from Denniston to Shady Ave
Omaha Street from Merrimac to Bigham
Overbrook Blvd from Sawmill Blvd to Fairland
Overlook Dr from Panther Hollow Road to Schenley Oval turnaround
Paul Place
Perry Street from Wylie to Webster
Perrysville Ave from Charles St to Marshall Ave
Reamer from Brookline Blvd to Altmar
Renfrew from Vanilla Way to Winfield
S. Aiken Ave from Ellsworth to Baum
Sapphire Way from Panama to Lorigan
Schenley Dr lower golf course
Sheffield from Chateau to Manhattan
Sheridan Senior Center Lot
Sherlock Street from Kennedy Ave to Hawkins Ave
Siebert: Main
Stock St from Ollie to McElhinney Ave
Summit from 43rd to 44th
Tecumseh from Langhorn to Gertrude
Texola from Castlegate Ave to Briar Way
Traynor Way from Deely Street to Dead End
Viola Way from Watson to Catoctin
Walde St from Otilla to Farina
Wandless from Wylie to Centre
Wellington from Sterling to Clover
Wickliff from 53rd to 54th
Wilbur from Grogan to Georgia
Winfield from Shetland to Renfrew
Wooster from Wylie to Webster
Comments / 2