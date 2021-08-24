Barista Goes Viral Showcasing All Their Sad Google Reviews, Prompts Other Service Workers To Do The Same
With a lot of customer service jobs, it's the people you're serving who make or break the job. Unfortunately, a lot of these people also enjoy being jerks. In the internet age, the dilemma is even worse, because we have the joys of Google allowing every mildly inconvenienced customer to channel their rage at supposedly subpar service for the whole world to see and judge. When the mere whims of a Karen-esque keyboard warrior can put your entire livelihood at risk, it makes sense that you might enjoy the occasional clapback.cheezburger.com
