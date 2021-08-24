Cancel
Photos: What The Paralympics Opening Ceremony Looked Like

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletes from around the world wound their way through Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, wearing masks and waving to a largely empty stadium, accompanied by performers and upbeat music. NBCSN will rebroadcast the ceremony Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The "Parade of Athletes" was lead by the Refugee Paralympic...

Person
Melissa Stockwell
#Summer Paralympic Games#2016 Summer Paralympics#Team Usa#Taliban#U N#Nbc
Afghanistan
Tokyo, JP
