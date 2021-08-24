Cancel
NFL

Jamaar Chase accused of hitting his pregnant ‘baby mama’

By W.G. Brady
detroitsportsnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals used their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select former LSU receiver, Jamarr Chase. Now, it appears as if Chase could be in some hot water. Chase’s pregnant ‘baby mama’ took to Instagram this morning and accused the Bengals wide receiver of putting his hands on her.

detroitsportsnation.com

