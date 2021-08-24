Crash near Malad claims 1

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 08/24/21 4:05 p.m. The ramp southbound on I-15 at milepost 13 near Malad is no longer blocked.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on Tuesday at approximately 3:19 a.m., on Interstate 15 near Malad.

According to police, 68-year-old Dan Delozier of Pocatello, was driving a 2014 Kenworth Semi-truck, pulling two trailers loaded with wheat. He was southbound on I-15 at milepost 13 when he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve and the truck and trailers tipped over onto their side.

Delozier succumbed to his injures at the scene of the crash.

The southbound I-15 milepost 13 ramp was blocked due to the crash and spilled wheat.

Crews remain on scene working to recover the truck and trailers and complete the clean-up of the wheat.

