Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Crash near Malad claims 1

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tMiT_0bbUQ2b200

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 08/24/21 4:05 p.m. The ramp southbound on I-15 at milepost 13 near Malad is no longer blocked.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on Tuesday at approximately 3:19 a.m., on Interstate 15 near Malad.

According to police, 68-year-old Dan Delozier of Pocatello, was driving a 2014 Kenworth Semi-truck, pulling two trailers loaded with wheat. He was southbound on I-15 at milepost 13 when he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve and the truck and trailers tipped over onto their side.

Delozier succumbed to his injures at the scene of the crash.

The southbound I-15 milepost 13 ramp was blocked due to the crash and spilled wheat.

Crews remain on scene working to recover the truck and trailers and complete the clean-up of the wheat.

The post Crash near Malad claims 1 appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Traffic
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Accidents
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malad#Wheat#Traffic Accident#Malad#Idaho State Police#Kenworth Semi#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Man arrested for meth trafficking

Idaho State troopers have arrested a California man and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine after 20 pounds of meth was found in his vehicle. The post Man arrested for meth trafficking appeared first on Local News 8.
Bonneville County, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Arrest warrants issued, reward offered as shooting investigation continues

As the investigation into the Moonstone Dr. shooting on Sunday continues, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies have been able to obtain arrest warrants for 32-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald and 22-year-old Hailey Denise Terrisse (AKA: Hailey Heath, Hailey McDonald).  The post Arrest warrants issued, reward offered as shooting investigation continues appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy