A lot of things can be improved by adding giant robots to them, including horror stories. The issue is figuring out how to scare someone when they’re piloting a huge suit of technological armor. The indie dev Damian Kubiak has taken it upon himself to try and answer that question with the upcoming Mecha Knights: Nightmare game. This will give you the chance to pilot a huge war-mech amidst a time of global conflict. Soon you’ll need to deal with hordes of monsters appearing from nowhere and sweeping across the world. One can only wonder if the metal shell and firepower will be enough to keep the nightmare at bay.