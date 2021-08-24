Cancel
Decorate Your Home with Dried Flowers from Sonoma Florists

Cover picture for the articleHere’s something most of us can agree on: Plants make a beautiful addition to any home. But keeping plants alive and thriving can be a challenge. If you’re pining for some botanical decor but lack the time and focus that caring for plants require, consider “forever florals.” These dried floral arrangements are trending right now and come with the same beautifying qualities as their living counterparts, while being very low maintenance. Sonoma florists have embraced this trend. Click through the above gallery to see what’s on offer.

