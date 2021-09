Note to self: I should ask who does the music programming at Tokyo 2020. Every venue has a slightly different soundtrack before play gets under way, from the Las Vegas-style atmosphere at the powerlifting to the heavy squealing metal of the wheelchair rugby. I’m at the boccia today to see Britain’s David Smith in the BC1 gold medal match, and here the warm-up is all futuristic movie soundtrack, Vangelis-style. All of it seems to suit so far, I am impressed.