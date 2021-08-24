Universal Has All The Jokes About Disney World's New Paid Fastpass System

It’s no secret that when Walt Disney was planning and creating Disneyland he eagerly wanted to include real animals into the Jungle Cruise ride experience. He was eventually dissuaded from using real animals because experts believed that the animals would be unmanageable and difficult to present to guest in the manner that Walt desired. The animals would have minds of their own, sleeping during the day and more active at night and since most visitors would be visiting during the day, all they would get to see would be sleeping and inanimate animals. So this led to Walt’s first use of three dimensional animated animal figures. He never really got to see live animals incorporated into his par, but that would all change with the planning and design of the florida project, Walt Disney World. In this portion of the first newsletter of 2011, we are going to take a stroll over to an often over-looked island. A place a lot of people may have not even known existed or just never had that extra day on their vacation to go and experience it. So sit back and relax while we float on over to Discovery Island.