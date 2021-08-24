Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Universal Has All The Jokes About Disney World's New Paid Fastpass System

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the theme park world there are basically two things you can set your watch by. First, Disneyland or Disney World will introduce something new, which will result in many opinions on Twitter. Second, the Universal Orlando Resort Twitter account will make their own comments about whatever it is Disney did in a way that, no matter your opinion, is usually pretty funny. And of course, it's happened again. Following the reveal of the new Disney Genie, and more specifically, the paid add on options, Universal has thrown their own shade-- though perhaps in a more limited way.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Disney Genie#Fastpass#Uoap#Universal Orlando Resort#Genie#Uor#Express Pass#Lightning Lanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Parades But Like FastPasses, It’s Gonna Cost You

When Walt Disney World reopened just over a year ago after being closed for several months. It did so without many of the elements that people love most. There were no meet and greet opportunities with characters, there were no fireworks, and there were no parades. Slowly, these elements have been added back to the parks, or introduced in modified formats, but one big item that has continued to go missing has been parades. If you've been waiting for the return of parades, you won't have to wait too much longer, as Disney has announced that a parade will be back for the Christmas season. However, it will only be available to guests who buy tickets to the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event.
Travelallears.net

Has Disney World Become Too Expensive?

If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Disney World there are a lot of things you have to take into account like Park Pass reservations, the number of days you want to stay, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more. But the one big thing that will factor into most of...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Attraction Abruptly Stops as Guests Escape From Ride Vehicle

At Disney World, it is important to know that although the main goal is for every Guest to have a magical and memorable day, they must always follow the rules and adhere to Disney’s safety guidelines. Since Walt Disney World is private property, they can make their own rules and...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Jungle Cruise 2 Is Actually Happening With Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise had been a long time coming, and a month ago, the movie based off the popular Disney theme park attraction finally arrived in both theaters and on Disney+’s Premier Access. The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-led feature performed solidly on the critical and commercial fronts, and after Jungle Cruise’s opening weekend, Johnson said that discussions were underway with the Mouse House about a sequel. Well, looks like Jungle Cruise 2 is indeed moving forward.
Technologyfox35orlando.com

Disney diehards upset about losing FastPass with new Disney Genie app

Disney may be excited about its new Genie app, but a lot of people aren’t. With the announcement of Disney’s new Genie app also came the announcement that the FastPass will be retired. Instead, you’ll now have to pay $15 extra per person for the faster lines, now called Lightning Lanes.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Latest Disney News: Paid FastPass, New Mask Policies, New EPCOT Festival Booths & SO MUCH MORE!!

Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. Red alert!! Major, super huge Disney Parks news incoming! FastPass is GONE and we’re gonna be paying to skip the standby lines from here on out! Disney also dropped some new mask policy updates this week, a bunch of brand new Food & Wine Festival booths, and a whole lot more.
Travelthemeparktourist.com

Mears Connect Walt Disney World Shuttle Prices Released, Reservation Site Now Live

It was announced back in January 2021 that Disney's Magical Express service would be ending permanently at the start of 2022. This left many guests wondering how they would get to Walt Disney World from Orlando International Airport. Mears, the transportation company Disney used for this service immediately announced that...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Hollywood Studios 8/1/21 (NEW Cookie of the Month at Gideon’s, Wonderful World of Animation Returns, Jungle Cruise Piñata at The Ganachery, & More)

Good morning from another bright and sunny day in Walt Disney World! We have a jam-packed day at Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so let’s get started!. In accordance with Walt Disney World’s recent face covering protocol update, each shop featured a sign outside its entrance reminding guests they are required indoors.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

The best and worst pre-shows at Disney World

Which attraction has the best pre-show at Disney? The worst? I’m ranking them based on creativity, execution, and story-telling. Which ones top your list?. Rides. Shows. Cavalcades. Even food is an experience at Disney! Part of what makes Disney so special is that Walt and Imagineers created a story for us. It begins the very second you walk through the gates, stays with you all day, and bids us farewell as we leave each night.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Petition Asks Disney World To Add A New Nation To Epcot's World Showcase

Epcot has always been unique among theme parks thanks to it's initial design as a permanent world's fair. And while the park has gone through many changes over the years, much of that initial design still exists. First and foremost we have the World Showcase section of the park, 11 pavilions dedicated to 11 different nations of the world. Each pavilion has shops, exhibits, restaurants, and attractions which help to spotlight the different cultures of the world. And while the World Showcase nations represent a diverse cross section of the globe, there is room for more pavilions to add even more nations. And one organization is trying to drum up support via a petition asking Disney World to add Greece to the World Showcase.
MoviesInside the Magic

Disney FINALLY Gives First Official Look Inside ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

In recent weeks, The Walt Disney Company has been teasing the official opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. First, Disney shared the first official poster for the new Star Wars hotel, which will be located near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The Disney World Dining Website Is DOWN

UPDATE: The Disney World website is now up and running again. One of the most important things you’ll want to start thinking about are those advanced dining reservations. To make your reservations or even just to check out a list of the restaurants in Disney World, you may visit the Disney World website. But, if you visit the website right now you might encounter an interesting issue.
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Disney History ~ Discovery Island

It’s no secret that when Walt Disney was planning and creating Disneyland he eagerly wanted to include real animals into the Jungle Cruise ride experience. He was eventually dissuaded from using real animals because experts believed that the animals would be unmanageable and difficult to present to guest in the manner that Walt desired. The animals would have minds of their own, sleeping during the day and more active at night and since most visitors would be visiting during the day, all they would get to see would be sleeping and inanimate animals. So this led to Walt’s first use of three dimensional animated animal figures. He never really got to see live animals incorporated into his par, but that would all change with the planning and design of the florida project, Walt Disney World. In this portion of the first newsletter of 2011, we are going to take a stroll over to an often over-looked island. A place a lot of people may have not even known existed or just never had that extra day on their vacation to go and experience it. So sit back and relax while we float on over to Discovery Island.
TV & Videosallears.net

VIDEO: New Series Gives an Inside Look at the History of Disney World!

The Disney parks have a rich history of innovative art, technology, and entertainment!. Today, there’s a new way to learn all about the history of the Disney parks!. Disney announced that an exclusive documentary about the making of Disney World is now streaming on the My Disney Experience app! The new documentary series, “Designing the Disney Parks,” focuses on a big question about the Disney parks. “How did they pull it off?” If you’ve always wondered how the parks were made, check out this new series!

Comments / 0

Community Policy