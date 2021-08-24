Letter: Alves recognizes value of investing in Danbury schools
As of 2021, Danbury ranks dead-last in Connecticut in terms of how much funding we give our schools. As a parent and resident of Danbury for my entire life, I know our city and our kids deserve leadership that values education as a top priority. That’s why I’m voting for city councilman Roberto Alves for mayor. Roberto understands that Danbury’s past, present, and future depends on what happens to our schools.www.newstimes.com
Comments / 0