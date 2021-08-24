Cancel
Politics

North Dakota lawmakers appear headed for special session

By Paul Jurgens
 8 days ago

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s Senate majority leader expects fellow Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to call a fall special session for legislative redistricting. Senator Rich Wardner says it will ensure lawmakers will have as much time as they need to finish North Dakota’s new political map. Wardner says he and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert have been meeting with Burgum in recent weeks to discuss the possibility of a special session in early November.

