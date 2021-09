Patty Mills may have joined a championship contender in the Nets, but it wasn’t just the chase of a second ring that lured him into different black and white threads. Although it’s common for players outside of their prime to join contenders, Mills said he valued something more when it came to writing the next chapter of his professional career. It was the culture Sean Marks and the Nets have forged in Brooklyn — along with some familiar faces — that attracted him the most.