BTS, Red Velvet, TXT, BLACKPINK, NCT, And SEVENTEEN Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

By E. Cha
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 28!. Once again, BTS landed a total of seven albums in the top 15: their Japanese compilation album “BTS, The Best” charted at No. 2, followed by “Map of the Soul: 7” at No. 3, “BE” at No. 5, “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 8, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 9, “Skool Luv Affair” at No. 13, and “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 14.

