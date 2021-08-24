BTS, Red Velvet, TXT, BLACKPINK, NCT, And SEVENTEEN Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 28!. Once again, BTS landed a total of seven albums in the top 15: their Japanese compilation album “BTS, The Best” charted at No. 2, followed by “Map of the Soul: 7” at No. 3, “BE” at No. 5, “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 8, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 9, “Skool Luv Affair” at No. 13, and “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 14.